Maximum grooming, minimum stickiness: The product every bearded man must know

TAMU’s Best-Selling Unisex Pants

In the best-seller category of the basic clothing brand TAMU, we found the unisex pants that are exactly what your wardrobe is missing. A flattering cut that suits every body type? Check. An elastic waistband with a drawstring for a custom fit? Of course. Soft, comfortable fabric that makes you want to live in them? Absolutely. Whether you’re heading to a meeting or lounging on the couch, these pants are the perfect solution. Available in ten spot-on shades, ensuring even the pickiest shoppers find their color.

Price: NIS 540

Where to buy: Available at the pop-up store in Ramat Aviv Mall until March 12, at TAMU Studio (42 Anshei Bereshit, Bnei Zion), and online.

TAMU (credit: EIRAD NETZER)

ASICS GEL-NYC Sneakers: Retro-Modern Meets Innovation

ASICS’ GEL-NYC sneakers combine retro-modern design with cutting-edge technology: inspired by historic running shoes and featuring an advanced sole system. The result? Exceptional comfort and a pleasant feel underfoot, thanks to GEL technology that reduces impact. What makes them special is the durable rubber sole, providing excellent grip and maximum ventilation to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

Who are they for? Anyone looking for stylish, comfortable, high-performance sneakers—for daily wear or light sports activities.

Price: NIS 899.90

Where to buy: Available at ASICS stores and Originals website. ASICS (credit: PR)

Skechers Max Cushioning: The Ultimate Comfort Sneaker

It doesn’t matter if you love running, spend hours on your feet, or just crave everyday comfort—Skechers offers running shoes featuring Max Cushioning technology, designed with your every step in mind. What’s inside? An Ultra Go insole for excellent cushioning and responsiveness, plus an innovative sole that molds to your foot. The twist? A sensation akin to walking on a yoga mat—anywhere. Plus, a collaboration with Goodyear brings a durable sole that withstands extreme temperatures, with extra rubber for grip, stability, and comfort.

Price: NIS 449.90

Where to buy: Available in Skechers stores, online, and select retailers. Skechers (credit: PR)

L’Oréal Men Expert Vitamin C Shot Serum: Freshness in a Bottle

Skincare is no longer just for women. A new study reveals that half of Israeli men use facial care products. The latest buzz? L’Oréal Men Expert introduces its new Vitamin C Shot Serum—a refreshing boost for tired skin. What does it do? Awakens, smooths, and gives a radiant look, with a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly—even through a beard. No greasiness, no stickiness—just healthy, refreshed skin.

How to use: Three drops, morning and evening, on clean skin, massaging in circular motions. And you’re ready to conquer the day.

Price: NIS 69.90 (March sale: NIS 59.90)

Where to buy: Available at Super-Pharm and online. L’Oréal Men (credit: PR)

Nishane Deziro: A Scent for the Fearless

Luxury fragrance brand Nishane introduces its latest unique scent, Deziro, for those unafraid to surrender to deep emotions and experiences. This aromatic aquatic fragrance, created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, is designed for both men and women. With notes of Italian mandarin, marine accord, ambrox, and mint, this perfume offers a refreshing yet mysterious experience—inviting the heart to dive into passion and excitement.

Price: NIS 1,430 (100ml)