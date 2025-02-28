The promotions and new home items

From February 25th to March 10th, BSH, the official importer of Bosch and Siemens brands in Israel, is launching a special promotion for 4 years of warranty at only NIS 199 for the built-in ovens of these two leading brands. The various models are characterized by stunning designs with black/white glass, a range of baking and cooking programs, including a pyrolytic cleaning program that prepares the oven for Passover, approved by the Halacha Technological Institute, as well as an Air Fry program.

The official importer BSH keeps in mind the preferences of Israeli consumers and recognizes the importance of warranty on home appliances. Therefore, the extended warranty promotion provides customers with peace of mind at an attractive price.

David Hakak, CEO of BSH Israel: "We are pleased to offer our customers the opportunity for a 4-year warranty on Bosch and Siemens built-in ovens at a very affordable price. At BSH, we believe in the high quality of our products, which are manufactured according to strict standards and undergo rigorous testing. Therefore, we are happy to offer added value to our customers through this benefit."

3 years for payment + 1 year free by law, except for microwave integrated ovens. Valid from 25.2.25 to 10.4.25 and subject to the terms on the Bosch/Siemens website. Payment will be made through the service company at 2220*. SchwartzPets (credit: Edan Hatzilum)

The long-established company, known for integrating natural ingredients into its cosmetics products, is proud to enter the global trend of pet care. SchwartzPets is an Israeli brand for dog grooming products, with the motto: "What is good for humans is good for animals."

The new line, developed and manufactured in Israel, includes a variety of innovative dog grooming solutions, including fur cleaning and shining sprays, leave-in masks, perfumes, and calming products. All products are enriched with essential oils, vitamins, and Omega 3, 6, and 9, providing comprehensive and healthy care for the fur and skin. Among the products are shampoo and conditioner in a unique bone-shaped bottle, with easy and comfortable handling for dog washing.

The SchwartzPets brand is registered in Israel. Schwartz Cosmetics is committed to environmental sustainability. Therefore, all products are 100% vegan, 97% recyclable packaging, free from SLS, parabens, or artificial colors, and not tested on animals. Available at Speedog stores, pet stores, and the website.

Shampoo prices for different fur types (short, long, sensitive, light, and dark) range from NIS 59.9 to NIS 72 for 500 ml.

Skin and fur care products like aloe vera spray for calming the dog - NIS 39.90.

Spray for easing skin redness - 39.90 NIS. Perfume for dogs in various scents - NIS 55.

Shea butter for the dog's nose and paws - NIS 56. Leave-in mask - NIS 75. Calming spray, enriched with chamomile and lavender - NIS 86.

Urine odor neutralizer and stain cleaner - NIS 86. Fur shining and cleaning spray - NIS 106.

Family Day activity at the Seven Stars Mall (credit: Oran Nave)

For Family Day, a special family activity will take place, including a photo area and interactive crafting stations. Visitors will be able to take photos against a designed backdrop, receive printed photos, and create personalized canvas prints as family keepsakes. Additionally, participants will receive plant pots for personal decoration and take home, along with other surprises.

The activity was created by Oran Nave, a content creator and owner of a flower design and gift packaging studio, who designed the area and developed the creative and photography experience. The area will operate for three days, offering an experience for all ages, encouraging quality time and shared creativity for parents and children.

The activity will take place at the entrance level of the Seven Stars Mall on the following dates and times:

Thursday, 27.2 - from 16:30 to 19:30

Friday, 28.2 - from 11:30 to 14:30

Saturday, 1.3 - from 11:00 to 18:00

Youth of Light (credit: PR)

In anticipation of Family Day and in a time when the importance of family quality time is more emphasized than ever, the social brand Youth of Light, which integrates at-risk youth into the labor market, is launching a special kit for making colorful candles at home - a creative and enjoyable experience for the whole family.

The kit offers a shared time filled with light, color, and pleasant scent, allowing all family members to participate in making beautiful, personalized candles. This is not only a great way to spend quality time with the family but also an opportunity to support a meaningful social project - purchasing the kit helps train at-risk youth and provides them with a better future opportunity.

Special launch price: NIS 140 instead of NIS 169.

What the kit includes:

A small pot for melting and pouring

High-quality coconut wax blend

Candle cups

Cotton wicks

Decorative colored wax sheets

Scent extract to complete the experience

A unique teddy-shaped scouring pad designed for cleaning dishes (credit: EFRAT ESHEL) The home brand Hostess from Intersun, specializing in cleaning and hygiene products, presents an innovation from the cleaning world - a unique teddy-shaped scouring pad designed for cleaning dishes, offering an efficient solution for thorough cleaning without scratches, while combining original design and advanced functionality.

Dishwashing is an integral part of the daily routine, but it doesn't have to be boring or cumbersome. The scouring pad is made from a novel material that reacts to water temperature and changes its texture accordingly. In cold water, the scouring pad hardens, allowing for powerful scrubbing of stubborn dirt and tough stains, like dried food leftovers. In contrast, in hot water, it softens and becomes gentler, ensuring careful cleaning of glassware, ceramics, and delicate items without scratching them. It also enables effective cleaning of various kitchen items and surfaces.

The cute and amusing teddy shape adds charm to the kitchen but also contributes functionally, providing a comfortable grip for easy use and helping to reach narrow corners and thoroughly clean complex surfaces, such as cups, bowls, and irregularly shaped kitchenware. The package includes 2 units suitable for repeated use. Price: NIS 10.90 per package. Arad Textiles (credit: PR)

From February 23-28, the Sha'ar Hatsafon Mall in Kiryat Ata will host its big sale, offering discounts of up to 70% on winter collections. For a whole week, visitors can enjoy a wide range of items at significant discounts, aiming to allow consumers to refresh their winter wardrobes at affordable prices.

Some of the standout offers include:

Arad Textiles: 70% off on double winter blankets

Toys and slippers: up to 70% off

GOLF KIDS: up to 70% off on winter items, and more.

Ilanit Griowich-Berger, CEO of Sha'ar Hatsafon Mall, stated: "Our goal is to offer customers a rewarding and diverse shopping experience while maintaining a pleasant and accessible atmosphere. The big sale has become a tradition for local residents, and we are happy to offer wide-ranging deals this year that will suit the entire family."

The sale will be held at Sha'ar Hatsafon Mall, Kiryat Ata, from February 23-28.