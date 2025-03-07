For International Women's Day: A collaboration between Ofer Malls and jewelry designer Eti Kobo

In honor of International Women's Day, which takes place on March 8th, Ofer malls will continue their successful collaboration for the fifth year with jewelry designer Eti Kobo, with the goal of raising donations for the One in Nine association.

As part of the collaboration, 18 Ofer malls across the country will offer a fashionable bracelet combining a pearl and a gold heart, designed by Eti Kobo, for only NIS 29 – with most of the proceeds being donated to the One in Nine association.

Eti Kobo, considered one of the leading fashion icons in Israel and worldwide, designed a new, trendy, and unique bracelet for Ofer malls, which combines a special pearl and a red thread. Kobo has 103,000 followers and is known for designing jewelry that accurately reflects current trends.

Eti Kobo said, "I’m happy to be part of this important cause for the fifth consecutive year for the One in Nine association; it’s a great honor for me. Every year I enlist my staff, and we work hard to create a unique bracelet for every woman. It’s a reminder for each of us to go and get checked once a year." A collaboration between Ofer Malls and jewelry designer Eti Kobo (credit: PR)

Tali Barel, Marketing Manager of Ofer Malls: "Thanks to the success of the collaboration over the past 5 years between Ofer Malls and Eti Kobo, we are happy this year to offer a new bracelet designed by Kobo, at an affordable price for everyone, as a small reminder to all the women wearing the bracelet to go and get checked."

The One in Nine association helps women with breast cancer and their families. The association provides support through volunteers who have recovered from breast cancer, along with emotional support from professionals, and assists with information and rights advocacy. Additionally, the association conducts awareness activities, promotes legislative changes, and carries out communication campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of the disease.

The bracelets will be sold from March 2nd to March 8th, or until supplies run out, at 18 malls across the country: Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, Ofer Nahariya Mall, Ofer Center Nof Hagalil, Hof Hacarmel Outlet, Ofer Kiryat Haim Mall, Ofer Grand Canyon Haifa, Ofer Hadera, Ofer Sharon – Netanya, Ofer The Grand Mall – Petah Tikva, Ofer Sirkhin – Petah Tikva, Ofer Marom – Ramat Gan, Ofer Hagivah – Givat Shmuel, Ofer Kenyoter – Ness Ziona, Ofer Rehovot, Ofer Bilu Center Outlet, Ofer Adumim – Ma'ale Adumim, Ofer Harel Mall, Ofer Grand Canyon – Beersheba.