A family with style: How Israeli design companies succeed in multi-generational management

In today’s dynamic business world, many companies strive to adapt to changes, innovate, and remain relevant over time. However, some companies manage to maintain a unique character and stay strong across generations—these are family-owned businesses. Particularly in the design industry, companies where two or three generations work together create a winning blend of tradition and innovation.

Around the world, this is very common, especially in Europe. Family brands have become leading international design empires. But not only there—it seems that Israel also has well-known design companies where parents and children work side by side. This intergenerational collaboration brings not only accumulated knowledge and brand identity preservation but also values of stability, personal commitment, and tradition.

The Advantages of Family Management

Family management, especially when it spans two or three generations, offers significant advantages to companies:

Preserving a unique brand identity. The older generation brings experience and preserves design traditions, while the younger generation introduces innovation and modernity.

Personal commitment and continuity. Family closeness creates a high level of personal commitment to the brand’s success, as it is not just a source of income but part of the family legacy.

Managerial flexibility. Families managing businesses together benefit from a quick response capability to market changes without complex bureaucratic processes.

Personal connections and a strong trust system. Family members know each other well and can operate with mutual understanding and deeper collaboration.

Personal support and internal motivation. Working in a family environment provides a sense of security, support, and motivation. Everyone shares a strong sense of responsibility for success, both professionally and personally.

Tollman's family (credit: PR) Leading Family-Owned Design Companies in Israel

Israel has many family-owned businesses driving the economy. The most well-known include the Strauss, Ofer, Azrieli, Wertheim, and Federman families. In contrast, relatively few design companies are managed by members of the same family while maintaining financial stability.

Among the most prominent are: The Schwartz family, managing the Tolman’s Group. The Douaniyas family, managing MODY. The Moran family, managing RENBY.

MODY – a house of brands, leading innovation in design. MODY, owned by the Douaniyas family, is one of the most prominent companies in design solutions for architecture and interior design. Specializing in bathrooms, flooring, parquet, and kitchens, the company—founded about 55 years ago—has grown from a small family business into a leading brand in Israel. Today, the second and third generations manage the company together, presenting a unique mix of innovative materials and a family tradition of professionalism.

Tolman’s – a synonym for international quality. The Tolman’s design brand, now managed by the first and second generations of the Schwartz family, has become one of the leading names in home design in Israel. The family has successfully preserved the company’s unique aesthetic lines while adapting to international trends. Tolman’s brings classic design with modern touches and continues to grow and innovate while maintaining values of quality and artistic design.

RENBY – the art of textile and interior design. RENBY, specializing in textiles for home decor and design, is a prime example of a successful family business. Initially established as a small retail business, it has grown into one of the market’s key players while maintaining values of precision, quality, and personalized service. Generational management continuity allows RENBY to lead trends in the Israeli market and maintain close relationships with top designers and clients.

MODY family (credit: PR)

Managing a family business is not without challenges, but the clear advantages of commitment, unique identity, and managerial flexibility make this model especially successful for design companies. The examples of Israeli companies demonstrate how multi-generational management can lead to long-term success, the preservation of unique branding, and a deep sense of belonging among customers.

As experience shows, when a united family works together and passes down its values from generation to generation, it can build a strong, stable, and distinctive brand for many years.

Family-owned companies in Israel’s design industry are the backbone of the local market. Through intergenerational collaboration, maintaining a unique design identity, and deep commitment to success, they stand out and persist over time.

Whether it’s Tolman’s, RENBY, or MODY, the foundation of success lies in combining past experience with a vision for the future. These businesses prove that a family can be not just a home—but also a successful brand.