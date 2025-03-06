For full simulation: The technology that will change urban planning?

OFEK Aerial Photography is launching OFEK AI—an innovative and unique model for decoding and detecting elements in an urban environment, enabling the rapid generation of a full simulation with precise locations of every element in the area, such as traffic signs, lighting fixtures, billboards, and more.

The OFEK AI model reduces the time required for mapping and decoding urban elements by approximately 90%. The model’s development was made possible thanks to OFEK's extensive data, combined with continuous data collection by OFEK's unique mapping vehicle (OFEK MAPPER), which is equipped with specialized cameras integrated with laser sensors.

Training the system and its learning process took many months to achieve an interpretation product with automatic recognition capabilities that surpass human-level accuracy.

Dror Morad, CEO of OFEK Aerial Photography, states: "The OFEK AI model enables decision-makers in local authorities and government offices to optimally plan city or regional management through a digital visual examination of the space, thereby improving services for citizens."

Morad further adds that AI-based visual development and processing tools are improving almost daily and predicts that in the near future, OFEK will introduce highly advanced models for municipalities and planning bodies. These models will facilitate smarter urban planning by integrating large-scale event models, aligning with the smart cities trend.