In honor of International Women's Day, Beersheba dances as if everyone is watching

Beersheba aligns with the world: On March 8, International Women's Day will be celebrated, and to mark the occasion, the MY network has joined forces with the municipal Sports Department for an unprecedented event.

On Sunday, March 9, a highlight event will take place in the VIP area of Turner Stadium, featuring the participation of leaders and prominent women from the southern region. Among others, Members of Knesset from the south, representatives from the Kivunim company committee, women from the municipality’s Sports Department, and more are expected to attend. Meitar Bashran, the owner of the network, has called on women from the south to come and participate in the event. Meitar Bashran's event invitation (credit: MY Network)

The event will begin at 9:00 AM with a gathering, featuring health-conscious refreshments and mingling. At 9:30 AM, key women figures from the south will give speeches, and at 10:00 AM, the "Dance as if Everyone Is Watching" workshop with Bashran will begin. In an interview with Walla Sheva, Bashran shared her motto: "All our lives, we've been told to 'dance as if no one is watching'—to be ashamed, to hide, to tone ourselves down, to be calm, quiet, and nice—no. We say the opposite; we 'dance as if everyone is watching' because we are confident in who we are and what we bring to the table."

Spots are limited. To register at a discounted price: https://did.li/gskOf