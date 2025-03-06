Like Kendrick's: 14 great flared jeans

The hype surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s pants during the Super Bowl halftime show two weeks ago continues to grow, breaking records, as the jeans he wore were actually the real star of the evening. During those minutes on stage, he simply put the skinny jeans revival on hold and brought back a piece of fashion history: a denim cut straight from the 2000s. Levi's - NIS 549 (credit: Courtesy factory 54)

That same cut, which makes us all incredibly nostalgic and originally emerged in the ‘70s—the intoxicating and refined combination of flared legs and a low waist—was notably showcased in Celine’s women’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Since then, our main morning thought has been how to avoid falling back into the skinny trend (luckily, it’s not in our wardrobe at the time of writing) and how to get our hands on the most similar designs without breaking the bank. Because let’s be honest, most of us here would love a Celine piece in our closet, but there’s a limit to every indulgence (and to our credit card limit). And so! Your loyal fashion scout has gathered 14 similar interpretations of these jeans, currently available in stores in various denim shades, with the iconic flared legs and a low-rise fit (not extremely low, but below the navel). Here they are.

Lee Cooper – NIS 199.90

Lee Cooper (credit: DOR SHARON)

Zara – NIS 229

Zara (credit: PR abroad)

& Other Stories – NIS 495

& Other Stories (credit: PR abroad)

BASH for Boutique 77 – NIS 958

BASH for Boutique 77 (credit: PR abroad) Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Wrangler – NIS 579.90

Wrangler (credit: PR abroad)

Tally Weijl – NIS 159.90

Tally Weijl (credit: PR abroad)

Castro – NIS 229.90

Castro (credit: SHAI COHEN ARBEL)

Polo Ralph Lauren – NIS 1,090

Polo Ralph Lauren (credit: Courtesy factory 54)

Golbary – NIS 299

Golbary (credit: Lior Kasson)

H&M – NIS 159

H&M (credit: PR)

Renuar – NIS 199.90

Renuar (credit: Adi Shanfik)

Diesel – NIS 890

Diesel (credit: PR)

FRAME for Factory 54 – NIS 1,190

FRAME for Factory 54 (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Twenty Four Seven – NIS 199.90