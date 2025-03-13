The POCO X7 Pro: Stable performance under heavy loads

Xiaomi's new smartphone, the POCO X7 Pro, offers an excellent solution for business professionals, students, content creators, and heavy users looking for a device with high performance and a powerful battery to get through long workdays.

The Pro model is the flagship of the POCO 7 series, launched by the Hamilton Group, Xiaomi's official importer in Israel. At the heart of the POCO X7 Pro series lies the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor, delivering outstanding performance with a clock speed of up to 3.25GHz. The processor is paired with a powerful Arm Mali-G725 MC7 GPU, providing top-tier gaming and graphics experiences. The device features an innovative AI-based cooling system with LiquidCool 4.0 technology, combined with POCO’s IceLoop 3D system, ensuring stable performance over time, even under heavy workloads and demanding gaming sessions.

The phone boasts an advanced 6.67-inch AMOLED Flow display with a 1.5K CrystalRes resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Its impressive peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, along with Dolby Vision technology, guarantees an exceptional viewing experience in all lighting conditions. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7 and offers advanced eye protection with TÜV Rheinland certification.

The POCO X7 Pro is powered by a 6000mAh lithium-polymer battery incorporating Xiaomi’s smart charging technology with dedicated chips. It supports 90W fast charging, allowing a full charge from 0% to 100% in just 42 minutes, and offers ultra-fast charging of up to 120W with a compatible adapter.

The POCO X7 Pro’s advanced camera system introduces cutting-edge technology with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor, featuring both optical (OIS) and electronic (EIS) image stabilization. The 1.6μm pixel size and 4-in-1 pixel binning ensure high-quality images even in challenging lighting conditions. The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, enabling 120-degree wide-angle shots. The front-facing 20MP camera provides advanced selfie capabilities, including automatic adjustments for group shots and AI face detection. POCO X7 PRO (credit: Xiaomi PR)

The camera system offers a wide range of advanced shooting modes, including enhanced night photography, AI portrait mode with professional effects, panoramic shots, and document scanning. Video capabilities include 4K recording at up to 60fps, as well as advanced options like slow-motion recording at up to 960fps.

The device runs on Android 14 with the new Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which integrates advanced AI capabilities. Thanks to the powerful AI NPU 880 processor, the POCO X7 Pro features innovations such as Google Gemini, an AI translator, smart notes, and intelligent voice recording. Additionally, the system provides AI-powered image editing tools, including image expansion and unwanted object removal.

In terms of connectivity, the POCO X7 Pro supports the advanced Wi-Fi 6 standard, Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-device pairing, and NFC for fast payments. The audio system includes powerful stereo speakers with Super Cinema AI technology for an immersive sound experience, along with an AI Call Boost feature that adjusts call volume based on ambient noise.

The Pro models are available in two configurations: