The family as an anchor: 3 special destinations for Family Day in Israel

In the current complex period, the family serves as a stable anchor of support, love, and routine. Ahead of Family Day this coming Friday, the Government Tourism Company invites the public to embark on a meaningful family experience at Israel’s leading tourism and heritage sites, creating unforgettable shared memories.

Beit Aaronsohn – Nili Museum in Zichron Ya'acov

This site offers a journey following the Aaronsohn family and the first Hebrew underground movement in the Land of Israel. The museum, recently renovated by the Government Tourism Company, presents the stories of Aaron, Sarah, Avshalom, and their comrades through interactive displays. Guided tours allow families to learn about values of courage, dedication, and love for the land. Illuminating Nature (credit: Government Tourism Company)

“Illuminating Nature” Exhibit

The A.D. Gordon Museum in Degania invites visitors on a journey through the natural habitats of the region’s flora and fauna. The interactive exhibition, written by author Shoham Smith, showcases the stories of the wildlife of the Jordan River, the Sea of Galilee, and the fields. Each space is designed as a magical microcosm featuring projections, lighting, and stunning scenery, creating a multi-sensory experience.

Mizgaga Museum in Nachsholim

Housed in an impressive stone building from 1891, the museum tells the story of the glass factory operated by Meir Dizengoff under the initiative of Baron Rothschild. The museum displays rare archaeological treasures and evidence of the ancient city of Dor and the historical production of blue and purple dyes, just a short walk from the sea.

Elad Arnfeld, CPA, CEO of the Government Tourism Company, stated: “Family is a fundamental value and the foundation of each of us. In these times, the people of Israel have become one big family, and there is no better way to mark this important day than by visiting our country’s tourism and heritage sites.”