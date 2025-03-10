Opening for occupancy: The most unique urban renewal project in Israel

Inspired by Classic Europe: Shoval Group and Mivnim Group announced today (Monday) that the boutique project Beit Yitzhak Elchanan, considered one of the most unique buildings constructed in Israel as part of urban renewal, is now being occupied.

This is a unique boutique building with seven floors and 18 apartments, designed by architect Tamir Lazar in an eclectic style that combines Bauhaus and classic European design. The design draws inspiration from the meticulous architecture of the special preservation buildings located in the picturesque alleys of Rome.

The project (Tama 38/2 – demolition and reconstruction) was built at 16 Elchanan Street in the heart of Haifa's Carmel Center, in a quiet, desirable, and prestigious environment, close to the city's main entertainment and leisure hubs.

Beit Yitzhak Elchanan, led by Shoval Group and Mivnim Group (credit: PR)

The special design, allowing residents to enjoy a dreamlike living experience with meticulous design overlooking a breathtaking panoramic view, received great appreciation upon its planning and was even included in the list of the ten most beautiful buildings in Israel in a competition that was held.

For the construction, various elements such as cornices, shutters, and more were specially manufactured and imported from Europe. Residents will enjoy a rich technical specification, a two-level underground parking garage, and extensive landscaping development. Beit Yitzhak Elchanan, led by Shoval Group and Mivnim Group (credit: PR)

Yishai Rot, Deputy CEO of Shoval Group: "This project is our pride and joy, and it is opening for occupancy in the same year that Shoval became a public company following a successful IPO. Although we are usually accustomed to constructing large-scale projects, we have a special fondness for building luxurious boutique projects, where we can emphasize design in every corner and challenge ourselves. This project is part of a series of boutique projects by Shoval and Mivnim in Haifa, including 15 Hanadiv Boulevard, which is also designed in Bauhaus style and is currently under construction, as well as Beit Hasofer Haifa at 13 Kiryat Sefer Street, which is set to begin construction in the coming months."

Yossi Lechem, Co-CEO of Mivnim Group: "Beit Yitzhak Elchanan is a design gem that cannot be ignored. We are proud of this creation, designed by Tamir Lazar, our partner at Mivnim Group. We went through a challenging period during its construction, while the country in general and Haifa, in particular, were experiencing a difficult war. For us, the completion of this project symbolizes resilience and sends a clear message: The State of Israel and the Jewish people will continue to exist, grow, develop, and build the land."

According to him, "Haifa has the second-largest concentration of Bauhaus buildings in Israel after Tel Aviv, most of them in Hadar Hacarmel. This special architecture attracts tourism and serves as an inspiration for businesses and young people. We believed that even if this building was not constructed in the Bauhaus style, it should still honor the International Style and enhance the city and neighborhood. We wanted to create a monument that would remain long after us—something grand, a building that touches emotions while disregarding financial considerations. When prospective residents saw the renderings, they were thrilled and rushed to sign. Naturally, the apartments in the building sold at the highest prices in the area, attracting unique individuals with refined taste who were willing to pay a premium to live in such a special building."