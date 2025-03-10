Illuminate it: Spotlight on the strategic spot in the kitchen

Over the years, the kitchen island in Israeli homes has become a central hub of household life. Around it, we gather for meals, conversations, hosting, working on the computer, doing homework, and even enjoying the first cup of coffee in the morning. Keren Selinkov, marketing manager at Light In, explains that "the island has become a must-have element in modern homes, and for good reason. It is a multi-purpose focal point where daily life takes place, and therefore, choosing its lighting requires precise planning."

Keren Niv Toledano - courtesy of Light In (credit: Itay Banit) Design: Sharon Weiser, courtesy of Light In (credit: Oded Smadar)

Selinkov emphasizes that "proper lighting creates a pleasant atmosphere for family gatherings and highlights the shared space with warm, focused light, without overdoing dramatic effects." Additionally, she notes that "light fixtures themselves are decorative and artistic elements that enhance the kitchen's appearance. Pendant lamps are the most popular choice, available in a variety of styles that integrate with any design concept."

Another significant aspect is the color temperature of the light, which directly impacts both functionality and ambiance. "In the work area, bright and strong light is needed to ensure accurate visibility while cooking, whereas in the hosting area, softer and warmer light is preferable," Selinkov explains. "In recent years, retro-style incandescent bulbs have made a comeback, giving the space a warm and nostalgic feel."

Design: Orly Dekter, courtesy of Light In (credit: Oded Smadar) Design: Orlit Yosef, courtesy of Light In (credit: IDAN GUR) Design: Chen Baron, courtesy of Light In (credit: Oded Smadar)

In conclusion, she highlights that "while most lighting fixtures in the home are technical or concealed, the lighting fixtures above the island are a true statement piece. They serve as an elegant focal point in the shared living space and blend into the home's design style. The island, which often separates the kitchen from the living room and dining area, holds a central and dominant place—just like the lighting chosen for it."