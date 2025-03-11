Dr. Maya Roseman: How to use your phone to lose weight

Our mobile phones have become an inseparable part of our lives—they document moments, connect us to the world, and can also help improve our nutrition. Photographing meals, for example, may help us become more aware of what we eat and make more balanced food choices.

On the other hand, calorie-counting apps can be confusing or inaccurate, and constant screen use may distract us from our body's natural hunger and satiety cues. So, is the smartphone a friend or foe of our diet? The answer, as always, depends on how we use it.

Take Pictures of Your Meals and Lose Weight

When I asked participants in my Facebook diet course to photograph their Friday dinner and upload it to the group, several of them told me that knowing they had to take a picture of their meal made them put less food on their plate and be more mindful of the meal's composition.

This behavior, it turns out, is backed by research: Many studies show that people who photograph their food as part of a nutritional tracking process are more successful at maintaining a healthy, balanced diet.

One study in which participants were asked to photograph and document everything they ate for a week found that the need to take a picture before eating made them pause, leading to a reduction in snacking and unhealthy food choices.

While photos reveal the quantity of food, they don't show its ingredients. Therefore, it's advisable to combine photography with written documentation of the meal's composition.

The Downsides of Popular Calorie-Counting Apps

Calorie-counting apps are a popular tool for managing nutrition. They may provide convenient access to food data, but can they be fully trusted? In my opinion, absolutely not.

Here are a few key points to consider:

1. Inaccurate protein calculation: One of the main issues with these apps is that they calculate all the protein in food, including protein from bread, grains, and legumes. However, protein from these sources is not effectively used for building muscles, hair, and body tissues. This type of protein shouldn't be counted. When tracking protein, it's crucial to consider its source and not rely solely on app calculations.

2. The need for precise weighing: To get an accurate result in the app, in theory, you need to weigh every food item you eat. Clearly, most people don't weigh every portion, which can lead to significant miscalculations in calorie intake.

3. Data isn't always accurate: Most apps rely on food data from manufacturers' packaging. The problem is that this information is not always updated or accurate, which can mislead users into consuming more (or fewer) calories, protein, or calcium than they think.

4. Focus should be on healthy eating habits: Instead of obsessing over precise calculations down to the tenth of a calorie, it's better to focus on healthy eating habits.

Structured meal consumption, choosing high-quality foods, and maintaining a balanced intake of macronutrients are much more important than fixating on small numbers.

Using Apps Wisely

If you're using these apps and find them helpful, do so wisely:

• Check protein sources and don't rely solely on numbers.

• Keep in mind that small measurement deviations can lead to significant errors in daily totals.

• Treat the app as a tool for assistance, not as a decisive factor in your nutritional choices.

• Instead of focusing on numbers, build a balanced and healthier lifestyle.

Your phone, its camera, and calorie-counting apps can all be excellent tools—but like any tool, it's important to use them correctly and remember that the most crucial thing is to develop good habits that will serve you in the long run.

For Dr. Maya Roseman's course: How to Improve Your Health and Lose Weight in a Sensible and Logical Way, click here.