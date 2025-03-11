James Richardson-Heinemann won the tender to operate toy stores at Ben Gurion Airport

James Richardson-Heinemann continues to expand its operations in the duty-free sector in Israel and enters new categories. The company announced that it won the tender from the Israel Airports Authority to operate the toy and game stores at Ben Gurion Airport, in Terminal 3 and Terminal 1.

The toy stores at Ben Gurion Airport are very popular among families, with a wide variety of toys, games, and innovative products from international brands, at prices without VAT.

Heinemann, which owns James Richardson-Heinemann, is one of the largest duty-free companies in the world, operating stores in many airports, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Sydney, Oslo, and more. In some of its locations, Heinemann combines children's toy and game areas with leading global brands alongside other categories such as perfumes, cosmetics, chocolate, and alcohol.

"We are excited to bring the international standards and professionalism of Heinemann in the field of toys and games to Ben Gurion Airport," said Amnon Tagori, CEO of James Richardson-Heinemann. "The new stores will be a perfect destination for families and will offer high-quality brands at attractive prices. Additionally, shoppers will be able to leave their purchases at the James Richardson-Heinemann shopping hold service."

James Richardson-Heinemann Duty-Free, owned by the German Heinemann company, currently operates stores in Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport, in the renovated Terminal 1, stores at the ends of the boarding tunnels, a store for those departing from the private flight lounge, and a drugstore in the Sky Complex. Additionally, James Richardson-Heinemann Duty-Free operates stores at the Taba and Jordan River border crossings, as well as the duty-free shop at the Ilan and Assaf Ramon Airport, and duty-free on Israir’s international flights. The company employs about 1,000 workers who strive to ensure passengers enjoy a unique, international, and exciting shopping experience.