Shake Shack opens its third branch at Big Fashion Glilot

A successful landing in the heart of Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, and a no less successful expansion to the G Fashion complex in Rishon Lezion, made it clear to Shake Shack that there is something to talk about with them in Hebrew. Preferably with a burger in hand, fries on the side, and a milkshake too. Obviously.

Thus, this week, the third branch of the American-global brand will open at Big Fashion Glilot, fulfilling a gradual, consistent, and very happy action plan led by businessmen Harel Wiesel and the Yarzin-Sella group. The ultimate goal? 15 branches by the end of 2033.

The promise: 146 seats offering indoor (58 chairs) and outdoor (88) options, a design defined as classic, with lots of wood, copper, and aluminum, a unique mural created by Israeli artist Antonia Lev, which combines "the Shack experience with elements from the local environment," and also one dessert in an Israeli debut, and globally totally new. We will probably continue to fantasize about the famous fried chicken until it arrives.

Shake Shack's Red Crumble (credit: My Social)

What's on the menu? Well-known and proven hits in the gourmet burger category, such as ShackBurger (a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and Shack sauce in a toasted potato bun, NIS 39 for a single,NIS 52 for a double, NIS 65 for a triple), Spicy Shackmeister (a cheeseburger seasoned with a spicy spice mix, with fried onions and peppers, NIS 48 for a single, NIS 61 for a double, NIS 74 for a triple), Shroom Burger (a fried Portobello mushroom stuffed with a melted cheese mixture, lettuce, tomato, and Shack sauce, NIS 59), a sandwich that’s both a patty and a mushroom (Shack Stack, NIS 69), hamburgers and cheeseburgers as they are (NIS 33-36), combo meals, and also a grilled cheese (NIS 22).

The crinkle-cut fries (NIS 18) are a must-order, of course, and along with them, they also offer cheese fries (NIS 28) and spicy fries (NIS 31), sausages (beef or chicken, including the spicy Hi-Heat sausage, NIS 29-42), and seven milkshakes (NIS 26-38), including the exclusive pistachio version here.

The Concretes are ice cream desserts and Israeli indulgence collaborating with local bakeries and patisseries like Dalal. They will be joined by a new star in the form of Red Crumble, which combines vanilla ice cream, a buttery-citrusy streusel from Reviva and Selia, and a tangy red fruit coulis.

Shake Shack, Big Fashion Glilot