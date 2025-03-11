Travel company promises: You flew to a destination and it’s raining? You will receive a refund

For tourists looking for sunny vacations, JetBlue Vacations, in collaboration with WeatherPromise, offers a refund to travelers who fly with them and encounter significant rain.

Jamie Perry, president of JetBlue Travel, said in a press release that vacations should be exciting, not stressful. "We know how important vacations are, and by providing coverage against disruptive weather, we ensure our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind."

JetBlue passengers who book flight + hotel vacation packages are eligible for a refund on all vacation components, such as rental cars and activities, if there is rain above the forecasted amount. According to WeatherPromise, a tech startup launched early last year, it can determine whether the amount of rainfall meets the seasonal threshold based on past weather data, destination details, and vacation length. If the rainfall exceeds the expected level, customers automatically receive a refund without needing to fill out paperwork or deal with bureaucracy. The company works with travel agencies worldwide and provides "weather guarantees" to travelers who may encounter bad weather.

Weather on vacation affects mood

Daniel Price, co-founder of WeatherPromise, said, "Our partnership allows us and JetBlue to fulfill our mission—to give everyone the joy and freedom to travel the world without worrying about the weather."

A study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S., titled "Seasonal and Weather Effects on Vacation-Related Mood and Travel Satisfaction," found that bad weather can affect the vacation experience daily. "Higher temperatures made respondents feel more satisfied after the vacation, while rain or snow had the opposite negative effect," the study stated.