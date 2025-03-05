Report: Counter-strike still owns 64% of esports bets – What’s the secret?

An esports betting report confirms it: Counter-Strike is still the undisputed king, hogging a massive 64% of all esports betting action. If you thought League of Legends or VALORANT were the darlings of the betting scene, you are in for an interesting read.

What’s keeping this old-school shooter at the top of the pile when flashy new titles are everywhere?

The scoop comes from the “Global Esports Betting Monitor Q4 2024,” put together by Abios and Sharpr. Their number-crunching shows Counter-Strike dominated Kambi’s betting network late last year, leaving League of Legends and VALORANT to scrap for the leftovers - though both are creeping up fast. It’s a stat that’s got everyone from casual bettors to big platforms like Bet365 buzzing.

Honestly, I’m not shocked. There’s something about those lightning-fast CS 2 rounds that keeps the stakes high and the punters hooked. Ever tried betting against s1mple in a clutch? I have - and my wallet’s still crying about it.

I even peeked at EsportsBets to see if the odds back this up, and sure enough, Counter-Strike’s still the hot ticket. Valve must be grinning ear-to-ear knowing their game’s got this kind of staying power.

“Counter-Strike’s grip on betting isn’t luck - it’s the perfect storm of fast action and big tournaments,” Ben Boland, an EsportsBets betting analyst, told us.

And he’s got a point. Between BLAST Premier and the Majors, Counter-Strike esports tournament calendar is a goldmine for bettors. Compare that to Riot Games’ League Worlds - sure, it’s huge, but it’s once a year. EsportsBets has been tracking this trend for a while, and it’s clear Counter-Strike’s chaos is a bettor’s dream. Even Kambi’s data backs it up, showing Counter-Strike’s market share barely budged despite VALORANT’s and League of Legend’s shiny new skins.

So, what’s the takeaway? If you’re tossing cash at esports bets, don’t sleep on the classics. I’d say Niko, Karrigan, s1mple and crew owe me a thank-you note - or at least a heads-up before they wreck my next parlay. What’s your go-to betting market? Rounds, handicaps, pistols or something else? Drop it below - I need to know how to evolve my game!

This article was written in cooperation with EsportsBets