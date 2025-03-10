The kitchen opens up: The new trend that puts everything on display

The modern kitchen, which until recently featured closed cabinets that maintained order and a minimalist aesthetic, is now opening up for all to see, leaving kitchenware at the forefront. The open storage trend has gained popularity, and for good reason: it conveys warmth, accessibility, and personal style.

The Kitchen as a Design Statement

More and more people are looking for ways to add character to their kitchens, and open storage provides exactly that. Open shelves, glass-front cabinets, transparent storage units, and hanging decorative kitchenware are elements that integrate into modern kitchens, allowing for the display of collectibles, stylish porcelain, or beloved cookware.

Collectibles in the Kitchen: A Personal and Inspiring Display

Whether it's art pieces, unique kitchenware, or aesthetic decorative items, people love collecting. The desire to showcase them in the kitchen in an ideal way has led to the need for open shelves or transparent glass cabinets, which combine practicality with design. This creates a kitchen that is not just a workspace but also a space that tells a personal and inspiring story.

Practicality and Beauty Come Together

The transition to open storage is not just an aesthetic trend but also a practical solution—open shelves provide easy access to everyday items. However, to maintain order in this type of design, it is important to carefully organize items, choose high-quality materials, and maintain a consistent color scheme that aligns with the kitchen's overall design.

Ideas for Implementing Open Shelving in the Kitchen

A quick look at today's kitchen designs reveals a variety of ideas for incorporating open shelves:

Floating Shelves: Shelves without visible supports create a clean, modern look and allow for an elegant display of kitchenware or decorative items.

Using Natural Materials: Shelves made of natural or reclaimed wood add warmth to the kitchen and blend well with various design styles, such as rustic or Scandinavian.

Combining Open Shelving with Closed Cabinets: This combination allows for flexible storage, where everyday items are displayed on open shelves, while less aesthetically pleasing items are kept in closed cabinets.

Corner Shelving: Utilizing kitchen corners for open shelving can maximize storage space and add visual interest to the space.

Shelves with Hooks: Adding hooks to shelves allows for hanging pots, pans, or cups, combining open storage with enhanced functionality. Regba Kitchens, designer Hagit Londner (credit: GALIT DEUTSCH)