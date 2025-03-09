The new Aharoni’s spot at BIG Glilot

The massive shopping complex continues to generate intriguing food headlines, this time announcing the opening of a flagship branch—the sixth overall—of the delicious chain from the Aharoni family.

The promise: a large space designed as a full-fledged restaurant, an area that honors both the food and the Aharoni’s brand, with indoor and outdoor seating and a menu featuring "the best hits" from the chain's locations.

What's on the menu? Chicken or tofu popcorn (NIS 42-45), wings in three versions (two with glaze, one without, NIS 18-59), Crispers and corn ribs, as well as crispy chicken arayes.

The Aharonis in front of the restaurant at BIG Glilot (credit: ASAF KARELA)

All this, plus bone-in fried chicken (NIS 49-64), a crispy chicken sandwich in a bun, the excellent Toma-Chicken creation, hunger-sized buckets, a chicken salad that has already made a name for itself—and rightfully so—side dishes that speak the same language (fries, mashed potatoes, potato wedges, and even Persian rice, for example), deals and meal combos, and also Aharoni’s burger (though available for delivery only).

Aharoni’s Fried Chicken, BIG Fashion Glilot