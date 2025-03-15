Big Glilot: Why 150,000 Israelis visited this weekend—is the hype real?

This past weekend was particularly successful for the new shopping complex in central Israel, Big Fashion Glilot. Since its official opening last Thursday, more than 150,000 Israelis have visited, with the peak recorded on Saturday, when about 70,000 potential consumers arrived. Why "potential"? Well, according to reports from store employees in the complex, the overwhelming crowds did not necessarily translate into commercial success.

Most visitors flocked to cafés and restaurants, even though the majority of stores in the complex—true to its name, "Big Fashion"—are focused on clothing and fashion. Despite massive traffic jams at the Glilot junction caused by the congestion, hours spent in parking lots and waiting lines, and even an official statement from "Big" urging visitors to come later in the week due to extreme overcrowding, it seems that most attendees came simply to look around.

So what makes people leave their plans on a sunny Saturday, get in their cars, and head to a mall—even if they don't intend to buy anything?

"The opening of a new shopping center is a perfect example of how consumer curiosity influences behavior, especially when it comes to high-profile events and major launches," explains Dr. Hezi Gur Mizrahi, an expert in consumer behavior. "The need to be part of a major event, enhance one's social status, and gain visibility drives shoppers to invest time and effort—even standing in long lines. The line itself becomes a kind of social statement—a moment where the consumer is not just purchasing a product but also participating in a socially and publicly significant event."

According to him, "This curiosity is not just about discovering new products or experiencing something unfamiliar. It's a deeper need to belong, to reinforce social status, and to be among the first to 'see,' 'experience,' and 'explore' the place. As a result, the waiting time and effort are not seen as a waste but rather as a way to strengthen personal identity and deepen the connection with the brand and the experience it represents. In the long run, the shopping center's challenge is to translate this curiosity and sense of belonging into consumer loyalty that sustains foot traffic even after the initial excitement fades."

As for the question of whether the mall's success will last or if it is just initial hype, the answer appears to be complex.

"The secret to a mall's success is accessibility," says Dr. Alex Koman, an economic analyst and faculty member at the Holon Institute of Technology. "The best example is the Azrieli Mall, which is located in a highly strategic location. In contrast, one of the biggest failures was the Arena Mall in Herzliya. After all, you can't just 'drop by'—if you want to go, you need to make a specific trip. The Glilot mall certainly has potential, but it's important to remember that Arena also attracted large crowds in the beginning."

Dr. Gur Mizrahi adds, "While the opening creates buzz and initial curiosity, the real challenge lies in maintaining long-term interest and meeting actual needs so that customers feel their engagement is worthwhile. Ultimately, the level of success at launch does not necessarily predict a business’s long-term viability."