A new paradise for Israelis: Direct flights to Croatia’s hidden gem

The tourism wholesaler Kishrey Teufa has announced the renewal of direct flights to Zadar, Croatia – a destination that has become especially popular among families and travelers looking for a vacation that blends breathtaking beaches, stunning landscapes, and rich European culture.

Nir Mazor, VP of Marketing at Kishrey Teufa:

"Due to the increasing demand for new and attractive destinations, we decided to expand our offerings and bring the Croatian Riviera back onto the vacation map for Israelis, with a direct flight to Zadar. The Croatian Riviera offers the perfect combination of seaside beauty, breathtaking nature, and European culture, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a high-quality vacation as well as for couples and travel groups."

The Gem of the Croatian Riviera

Zadar, a charming port city on the Adriatic coast, is considered one of the most beautiful and historic cities in Croatia. It perfectly combines stunning beaches, rich history, a vibrant nightlife, and breathtaking nature. The city offers a rare mix of endless blue seascapes alongside Roman-era archaeological sites, ancient churches, and even one of the world’s most unique urban art installations – the Sea Organ, which plays sounds using ocean waves.

Zadar's strategic location makes it an ideal starting point for trips across Croatia and neighboring countries. From the city, travelers can easily reach the breathtaking Dalmatian Islands, known for their wild landscapes and unique beaches, as well as some of Europe’s most stunning nature reserves, including:

Plitvice Lakes National Park – a magnificent nature reserve featuring turquoise-colored lakes, stunning waterfalls, and fascinating hiking trails.

– a magnificent nature reserve featuring turquoise-colored lakes, stunning waterfalls, and fascinating hiking trails. Krka National Park – a spectacular natural site with powerful waterfalls and crystal-clear pools where visitors can also swim.

– a spectacular natural site with powerful waterfalls and crystal-clear pools where visitors can also swim. Split and Dubrovnik – two of Croatia’s most famous cities, located within a comfortable drive from Zadar, offering a remarkable historical, cultural, and culinary experience.

– two of Croatia’s most famous cities, located within a comfortable drive from Zadar, offering a remarkable historical, cultural, and culinary experience. The Kornati Archipelago – more than 140 islands and small reefs with breathtaking turquoise waters, making it one of the most magical attractions in the region.

Zadar is a perfect destination for families looking for a diverse vacation. In addition to its stunning beaches, the city and its surroundings offer large water parks, easy nature trails for children, local restaurants serving fresh Mediterranean cuisine, and vibrant markets that provide a glimpse into authentic Croatian culture.

The company anticipates that launching direct flights will increase the number of Israeli tourists in Croatia, responding to the growing demand for new and diverse destinations.

