"The wine route" in the Upper Galilee – A perfect and Kosher vacation experience

Galilion Hotel and Kfar Giladi Hotel in the Upper Galilee are launching "The Wine Route," a unique vacation package that combines flavors, landscapes, history, cuisine, and rejuvenation.

Galilion Hotel and Kfar Giladi Hotel offer a unique vacation package that includes accommodation, wine tastings, culinary tours, and an introduction to the history and heritage of the Upper Galilee.

Upon arrival at the hotels, guests are welcomed with a glass of fine Galilean wine, symbolizing the region’s love for agricultural work and its local terroir.

In the evening, guests can participate in wine tastings at the hotel's wine house, where each sip reveals the story of the region.

In the morning, guests enjoy a rich Galilean breakfast that includes boutique cheeses, fresh bread, smoked fish, and local produce.

Tours take place at leading wineries:

Recanati Winery (Dalton) - A leading winery in Israel and worldwide, expressing the unique terroir of the Upper Galilee. During the tour, visitors will learn about the vineyards, the production process, and taste wines such as Carignan Wild and Marawi.

Luria Winery (at the foot of Mount Meron) - A boutique winery combining tradition with technological innovation. Its wines, such as Marselan and Sauvignon Blanc, reflect the Mediterranean character of the Galilee.

I had the privilege of being a guest on "The Wine Route" tour, and there is no doubt that it was a wonderful experience in every way.

When I told my friends and family that I was going to stay at the Galilion Hotel, everyone told me that I absolutely must – because it is a perfect hotel, with amazing food and a dreamy view.

Additionally, I had a personal desire to see if I connected with the world of wine – and the tastings during the tour certainly gave me an answer.

The experience was simply magical!

Both Galilion Hotel and Kfar Giladi Hotel are breathtakingly beautiful.

When I stayed at Galilion Hotel, I was immediately drawn into the charm of the place.

From the very first moment, the magnificent complex and the inviting atmosphere captivated me.

The elegant rooms, attention to every little detail, and the luxurious feel created an exceptional hospitality experience.

Everything was so meticulous and impressive that I couldn't stop taking pictures from every angle – at times, I felt as if I were abroad.

Beyond the scenery and luxury, what made the experience perfect was the staff.

Under the management of the charismatic and wonderful CEO, Erez Moshe, the staff demonstrated outstanding service, professionalism, and kindness that made the stay truly special.

During the tour, we visited local wineries, tasted a wide variety of wines, and in the end, I reached an amusing conclusion – I am probably not much of a wine person…

Although I was told that wine is definitely an acquired taste, so I fully intend to continue searching for the perfect wine for me!

And the scenery… No words!

The north looks like a painted postcard.

Seeing Mount Hermon, the expanses of the Galilee, and the natural beauty of the Land of Israel is a privilege, now more than ever.

I wholeheartedly recommend taking a break from routine, traveling to the north, staying in one of these luxurious hotels, and surrendering to the magic of wine, landscapes, and Galilean tranquility.

The vacation is suitable for everyone – both for those who love wine and those who don’t, for couples, families, and also for observant guests, with diverse culinary options that cater to the religious community.

This is not just a vacation – it is a unique experience that also supports tourism and the growth of the north.

Visit the website and choose the perfect package for you: Galilion's website and Kfar Giladi's hotel

Highly recommended! (credit: Rotem Golan)

And for those who still long for a vacation beyond Israel’s borders:

The airline 'Arkia' has announced the expansion of its network of destinations for the summer of 2025, with flights to 30 new destinations worldwide, including destinations in Europe, the Balkans, the Mediterranean, and North America.

The company is focusing on expanding its flights to Greece, with 11 direct destinations, including three new ones: Volos, Skiathos, and Kalamata.

Flights to Greece will feature stunning beaches, nightlife, and natural tourism, making them the company's main category for the coming year.

Additionally, 'Arkia' will operate flights to three more new destinations: Tirana, the capital of Albania, which offers authentic culture and urban parks; Zadar in Croatia, a coastal city with beautiful beaches and natural attractions such as the "Sea Organ"; and Lake Balaton in Hungary, a family vacation destination with beaches and wineries.

The new route to New York, launched a few weeks ago, will continue beyond the summer of 2025 due to high demand, with three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturday nights, using an Airbus 330-900 NEO aircraft.

Furthermore, 'Arkia' has launched an unprecedented Passover vacation promotion, offering a 20% discount on all flights except New York, and has opened ticket sales for flights from May to October 2025.

The company focuses on offering a wide range of vacations suitable for all types of travelers, with an emphasis on comfort, quality, and high service standards.

Arkia's website (credit: ARKIA)

Nespresso launches a collection inspired by the iconic "Arpeggio" capsule

The coffee brand Nespresso presents a new collection inspired by the famous purple capsule – Arpeggio, featuring an Arpeggio Extra Caffeine blend alongside stylish purple accessories in a limited edition.

Three versions of Arpeggio: Classic Arpeggio, Decaffeinated Arpeggio, and – new! – Arpeggio Extra Caffeine – a blend of premium Arabica beans in traditional roasting, with cocoa aromas and a fruity finish.

Strength level: 9

Recommended serving: Short espresso (25/40 ml)

Price: 26 NIS

Limited edition accessories:

Touch travel coffee cup – 100 NIS

PIXIE espresso cup (80 ml) – 60 NIS

AEROCCINO 3 milk frother – 359 NIS

Purple PIXIE coffee machine – 895 NIS

Available online and in boutiques for a limited time. (credit: Nespresso PR)

Yves Saint Laurent presents: A revolution in the world of blushes

The beauty brand YSL launches Make Me Blush-Liquid Blush – a groundbreaking liquid blush with a matte finish, buildable and customizable.

The new blush comes in five shades inspired by the world of couture, ranging from natural to bold, with a lightweight formula that enhances every skin type.

Film-forming technology ensures high durability and a texture that blends perfectly with the skin.

Price: 191 NIS for 15 ml

Available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and select stores.

(credit: PR abroad)

Maybelline New York expands the SKY HIGH series with two new shades

The makeup brand Maybelline New York launches two trendy new shades for the iconic Sky High mascara: Rich Brown and Deep Burgundy, highlighting every eye color and creating a unique and fresh look.

Recommended price: 50 NIS

Available at pharmacy chains and select perfumeries.

For more details: Maybelline's website (credit: PR abroad)

SHISEIDO presents: An advanced moisturizing cream for mature skin

The beauty brand SHISEIDO launches Vital Perfection Concentrated Supreme Cream, a powerful moisturizer specifically developed for mature skin over 60.

The advanced formula improves skin firmness, strengthens contours, and restores vitality.

Price: 676 NIS for 50 ml

Available at Lilit website and leading pharmacy chains. (credit: PR)

Jean Paul Gaultier Presents: LE MALE ELIXIR ABSOLU

The iconic French fragrance brand Jean Paul Gaultier launches Le Male Elixir Absolu, the most luxurious and powerful perfume in the timeless LE MALE series.

The new scent combines aromatic woods with an addictive warmth, opening with a bold and spicy plum accord. The classic lavender heart receives a sensual and warming interpretation, while the base of tonka beans enhances intensity and passion.

The bottle, designed in the masculine torso shape characteristic of the series, comes in an intense gold shade with elegant stripes, encased in Gaultier’s signature luxurious tin packaging.

Price: 520 ILS for 125 ml Eau de Parfum.

Available at leading pharmacy and retail chains. (credit: PR)

VICHY Introduces: A New Day Cream for Post-Menopause with SPF50

The French dermo-cosmetic brand VICHY launches Neovadiol SPF50 – an innovative day cream designed for women post-menopause.

The cream helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots while improving skin elasticity and providing broad-spectrum sun protection.

Due to hormonal changes during menopause, the skin becomes more sensitive and tends to age faster.

Neovadiol’s advanced formula contains Proxylane, Cassia extract, Niacinamide, and Omegas 3-6-9, which work together to restore and nourish the skin.

The cream has a lightweight texture, absorbs quickly, and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Consumer price: 230.90 ILS.

Content: 50 ml.

Available at pharmacy chains, drugstores, and leading online stores.

Vichy's website (credit: PR)

HERBAL ALOE: A Skincare Line Based on Aloe Vera and Botanical Extracts

Herbalife introduces the HERBAL ALOE series, which includes shampoo, conditioner, and hand & body lotion.

The products are based on aloe vera and botanical extracts, free from parabens and sulfates, and are not tested on animals.

Product details:

Strengthening Shampoo – Reduces hair breakage by 90%, strengthens hair tenfold, gently cleanses, and preserves color.

Strengthening Conditioner – Nourishes and strengthens from the first wash, providing softness and maintaining hair color.

Hand & Body Lotion – Provides long-lasting hydration, enriched with aloe vera and shea butter.

Price: 78 ILS per product.

Available on the distributors’ website (credit: Studio Details)

New in Israel: SweetZero Natural Sugar Substitute

The SweetZero brand introduces a new natural sweetener with zero calories, no aftertaste, and suitable for vegans and diabetics – without compromising on sweetness!

Key benefits:

Zero calories, made from natural ingredients (erythritol and stevia), dissolves easily – perfect for hot and cold drinks, cooking, and baking.

Identical sweetness to sugar (1:1 ratio).

Kosher under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate of Ashkelon.

Recommended price: 24.90 ILS.

Available in health food chains, Shkedia stores, select health food shops, and online (credit: PR)

Wissotzky Launches a Special Winter Gift Set: "I’m Not Sick, I Just Love Tea"

The leading tea brand Wissotzky presents a unique winter gift set to wrap you in warmth and coziness during the cold days, under the message: "I’m Not Sick, I Just Love Tea."

The set includes:

A stylish tea mug, warm socks, a reusable heating pad, Green Mango Tea – a delicate and healthy winter tea experience, and Almond Delight – a rich and warming herbal infusion.

Price: 130 ILS.

Available at Wissotzky's website (credit: PR)

"Granot Farmers" Launches New Packs of Ripe and Ready-to-Eat Avocados

"Granot Farmers" launches new packaging for ripe and ready-to-eat avocados, including 2-3 avocados of different varieties (Ettinger, Arad, and Reed) in convenient daily-use packaging.

Additionally, the company will market a special package for Hass avocados.

The packaging allows consumers to eat avocados immediately upon purchase, eliminating waiting time for ripening, thus saving time and reducing waste.

The packages will be available in supermarkets and wholesale markets, with prices varying according to the avocado type.

Granot Farmers' website (credit: Dror Boehm)

"Of HaGalil" Introduces Israel’s First Vegan Fish Alternatives Under the INSTEAD Brand

"Of HaGalil" launches a new vegan fish alternative series under the INSTEAD brand, featuring three products: fish burgers, fish fingers, and fish nuggets.

The products are made from natural ingredients, contain no genetically modified components, are high in protein, and include dietary fiber.

These premium, kosher, and vegan products are specifically tailored to the Israeli palate.

The company produces these items in the Netherlands in collaboration with Future Food Group.

The recommended retail price for the products ranges from 22 to 30 ILS for packs of 168-227 grams. They are available in select retail chains and vegan specialty stores.

Of HaGalil's website (credit: FUTURE FOOD GROUP)

"Achva" Launches Two New Muffin Multipacks

"Achva" introduces two new muffin multipacks: Chocolate-flavored muffin filled with chocolate cream and sprinkles, and Vanilla-flavored muffin filled with strawberry cream and sprinkles.

The muffins are made from soft yeast dough and filled with chocolate and strawberry, featuring colorful sprinkles.

Each multipack contains four muffins, each weighing 50 grams.

The muffins are perfect as a snack or dessert and can be warmed before serving.

The new multipacks join the company’s existing muffin range, which is among the best-selling products in the factory.

The recommended price for a 200-gram multipack (4 units) is 7-9 ILS.