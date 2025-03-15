Mykonos? Santorini? This is the Greek island Israelis don’t know

Looking for a stunning Greek vacation but hesitant to deal with the crowds of tourists that flood this island paradise every summer? There is one place you can’t miss. Although it is a bit off the beaten path, the uninhabited island of Koufonisia in the Cyclades offers an unparalleled holiday experience.

Koufonisia belongs to the small Cycladic islands, and indeed, the islands are so small that you can easily walk around them. While the larger Pano Koufonisi has become a slightly more popular tourist destination in recent years, Kato Koufonisi remains uninhabited – except for one solitary restaurant. To explore this pristine paradise, you can take a boat that departs daily from the port of Pano Koufonisi to discover the magnificent secluded beaches of Kato Koufonisi. The trip takes about ten minutes and operates daily during the summer.

Most of the island’s beaches are accessible only by foot, as there are no roads. The hiking trails are not particularly difficult, and the views of the Aegean Sea are breathtaking. If you want to spend the night on this island, you’ll have to do it under the open sky, accompanied by the local goats of the island.

Although there are no accommodation options in Kato, the island and its neighboring island are famous for having some of the best beaches in Greece – pristine and untouched by mass tourism.

The island is so small that you can explore it on foot in just two hours. The four leading beaches on this tiny island are Nero, Detis, Laki, and Fazoloi – all equally stunning with their turquoise waters and amazing views of the ocean. Back on Pano Koufonisi, you’ll find Chora – the only village on the island. Kato Koufonisi, Greece (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Here, you'll find all the necessary amenities for your vacation: A pharmacy, a supermarket, a medical center, and an ATM. There are also several accommodation options, as well as restaurants, bars, and cafes where you can relax and enjoy the slower pace of island life.