For the first time in Israel: The new UPS service

UPS's franchisee in Israel is launching an innovative service for private customers and small businesses looking to send packages from point to point (locker or store) anywhere in the country, quickly, without waiting in line, and at a price of 27 shekels (including VAT). The company promises delivery within one to two business days to most locations in Israel.

The new service, which for the first time turns a locker into a package drop-off point and not just a pickup location, is accessible at any time of the day and is very easy to use. A nationwide network of 100 locker stations, located in central and easily accessible locations and available 24/7, allows convenient package drop-off without waiting in line. An additional 150 service stores expand the delivery options for those who prefer human interaction.

The locker service, which has begun operating in recent days, essentially extends a service that was previously used mainly by businesses and companies. It now also caters to businesses that send individual packages and do not want to commit to a monthly shipping volume or a minimum number of shipments to request a pickup from their business.

How does it work? For example, if a person living in Ashkelon wants to send a package to a friend in Herzliya, all they need to do is fill out the shipment details on the UPS website, print and attach the form to the package. After selecting a locker near their home, they will receive a text message with a code to open the locker and a link to Waze. According to the company, "Using lockers also ensures automatic and efficient tracking of the shipment. Every customer, private or business, who deposits a package in a locker immediately receives a confirmation via text message. From the moment a UPS courier collects the package, the sender will receive updates on the package's route until it is picked up by the recipient."

Omri Mantzur, Head of Pickup and Distribution Points at UPS's franchisee in Israel, said: "We have utilized the locker method, which is already familiar to everyone in Israel, and turned them into accessible and simple drop-off and pickup stations, available at any time of the day, without waiting in line, and at an attractive price. The service opens the door to transferring items and documents from person to person with a level of convenience and cost that is completely different from what is currently available. Anyone who wants to send something to another person anywhere in the country—whether to family, friends, a store return, documents to an accountant, and more—will be able to do so easily, conveniently, quickly, and at an affordable price for everyone."