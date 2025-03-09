Ahead of Purim: The simple way to feel much better about yourself

Purim may be the holiday when we think about masks the most, but the truth is that they accompany us all year long—not necessarily for dressing up. Beauty masks for hair, face, and skin are the secret magic of a skincare routine. They offer us a real moment of pampering while treating our skin and hair with exactly what they need.

Whether it's tired hair in need of repair, facial skin that requires refreshing, or simply the need to pause the routine and give ourselves a moment of care—masks are our best friends. So, which masks are worth knowing about, and what do they really do for us? Let’s dive into the world of masks that bring not just beauty, but also health and restoration.

The Gold Mask That Lifts the Skin

In an era where we are exposed to air pollution, daily stress, and screens that burden the skin, a good facial mask is not just a luxury—it’s a necessity. The Renew OR bubbling anti-aging gold mask by Dr. Or is one of those masks that not only provides intense hydration but also creates a unique bubbling effect that enriches the skin with oxygen and delivers a pleasant, stimulating massage.

This mask contains a unique anti-aging ingredient that reduces wrinkle depth, makes the skin more elastic, and the result? A radiant, smooth, and younger-looking complexion. It’s almost like getting a spa facial—only from the comfort of home.

SOS Treatment for Tired Hair

Hair is one of the first things that catch attention, and when it’s tired, damaged, or dry, it’s immediately noticeable. That’s exactly why there’s the OGX repairing hair mask with Moroccan argan oil—a product that’s simply here to rescue our hair.

What makes it so special? It works in just 60 seconds, strengthens the hair fiber, provides deep hydration, and locks it in. Regular use makes the hair soft, smooth, and naturally shiny. There’s no need for expensive salon treatments—just one minute a day is enough to restore your hair’s shine and silky touch.

Not Just Beauty—Also Health

The tendency is to think of masks as purely cosmetic products, but the truth is they play a significant role in skin and hair health. Masks rich in moisture, antioxidants, and restorative ingredients help the skin and hair cope with daily damage, protect them from dryness and pollution, and allow them to renew themselves. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Anti-aging gold mask by Dr. Or (credit: OGX)

Incorporating masks into a weekly beauty routine contributes not only to external appearance but also to overall well-being. There’s something relaxing and indulgent in the very act—pausing for a moment, applying the mask, and knowing that we’re taking care of ourselves. It’s a moment of self-care, a brief break to disconnect from stress, relax, and give our skin and hair what they need.

How to Choose a Hair Mask?

Choosing a hair mask should be based on hair type and condition. For dry and damaged hair, it’s recommended to choose a mask rich in moisture and natural oils like argan or coconut oil, which strengthen the hair fiber and prevent breakage. If the hair is fine or oily, opt for a lightweight mask that won’t weigh it down, such as one based on amino acids or keratin. Checking the ingredient list is important—masks without silicones and parabens will help maintain long-term hair health.

Additionally, the frequency of use matters: A repairing mask can be used twice a week, while a lighter mask can be incorporated into the routine more frequently. The OGX repairing hair mask with Moroccan argan oil (credit: OGX)

How to Choose a Facial Mask?

Choosing a facial mask depends on skin type and specific needs. For dry or mature skin, it’s recommended to choose hydrating and nourishing masks containing hyaluronic acid, natural oils, or anti-aging ingredients. For oily or combination skin, masks with clay or acids like salicylic and glycolic acid are better, as they help with deep cleansing and balancing oiliness.

For sensitive skin, opt for masks with gentle ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile, which reduce redness and soothe the skin. It’s also important to match the mask type to your routine—deep-cleansing masks should be used once or twice a week, while moisturizing masks can be used more frequently.

A Small Tip

If you want to enhance the effect of the mask, try incorporating heat. Place a warm towel over your hair after applying the mask or rinse your face with warm water before applying a facial mask. Heat opens the pores and allows the active ingredients to absorb better.

So next time someone says, “Masks are only for Purim,” you can smile and tell them that the best masks are the ones that stay with us all year long—keeping us glowing, well-groomed, and happy.