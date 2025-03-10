In honor of the warriors' heroism: Meet the Be'eri processors

RAD has decided to name its new generation of ASIC processors Be'eri to commemorate the heroism of the residents and fighters in the Gaza envelope region and as a symbol of renewal and rebuilding.

RAD is a market leader in innovative solutions for smart network access, industrial IoT, and communication services over 5G. Its customers include leading global telecom service providers, critical infrastructure organizations, and various industrial technology entities.

"The new Be'eri chip represents cutting-edge technology," says Udy Kashkash, President and CEO of RAD. "It will be integrated into our products deployed worldwide, and the fact that Be'eri technology will reach every corner of the globe is a testament to the strength of Israeli high-tech, the communities affected in the South and North, and Israeli society as a whole."

Udy Kashkash, President and CEO of RAD (credit: David Garb)

The Be'eri chip, manufactured at the company's facility in Har Hotzvim, was launched and is being showcased this week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the Israeli pavilion of the Israel Export Institute.