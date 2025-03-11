Rolling forward: The bicycle path between Herzliya and Tel Aviv opens

The path is called "The Coastal Path" and is part of the Ofnidan project, promoted by Ayalon Highways in collaboration with the Herzliya Municipality and the Ministry of Transport.

By WALLA! LOCAL
The bicycle path between Herzliya and Tel Aviv (photo credit: HERZLIYA MUNICIPALITY, official site)
(photo credit: HERZLIYA MUNICIPALITY, official site)

Good news for residents: The bicycle path connecting Herzliya and Tel Aviv has opened. The 14 km-long path runs along the Coastal Highway and passes near key locations: The business district, Reichman University, Seven Stars Mall, Glilot Junction, Levinsky College, Seminar Hakibbutzim College, Tel Aviv University, Eretz Israel Museum, and Savidor Central Railway Station.

Mayor Yariv Fisher says: "We continue the sustainable transportation revolution in Herzliya and are working towards our goal of significantly reducing the use of private vehicles. From now on, it is possible to travel from Herzliya to Tel Aviv and from Tel Aviv to Herzliya in just twenty minutes, while maintaining fitness and health and enjoying an open-air ride."



