We returned from this stunning European resort, renovated for €50 million

A vacation in a destination with 300 days of sunshine a year, even in winter? That’s at least what the Serre-Chevalier ski resort in southeastern France promises.

Located in the southern French Alps, Serre-Chevalier boasts 250 km of snowy slopes, with 80% of them at an altitude of over 2,000 meters. At the foot of the mountains lies a valley with numerous hotels, including one of the oldest—Club Med Serre-Chevalier. First opened in 1957 and then again in 2001, the club underwent a €50 million renovation and reopened in December 2024. The renovation added 150 beds to the existing 750, revamped the rooms, and introduced colorful carpets, plush sofas in the lobby, and wooden furniture—similar to Club La Rosière, which also opened in the French Alps three years ago. Speaking of La Rosière, the Chef de Village at Serre-Chevalier is Pierre Jean, who previously held the same position at La Rosière. "We redesigned all the rooms, incorporated large windows to let in natural light and the views, and shaped our story here with a focus on sustainability, technology integrated into lighting and energy efficiency, recycling, and more," says Pierre.

According to him, this is the only place where you can ski with 300 days of sunshine a year. "Over the past three years, this area has seen the highest snowfall in the Alps," he says. Indeed, the snow we found this month was abundant, the slopes were wide, and there was no overcrowding—plenty of snow for everyone.

Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein)

"Drop Off the Kids"

On the culinary front, the club offers a variety of indulgent dishes, from salads and meats to swordfish appearing on the buffet table. There's also a fondue restaurant included in the price—just make sure to book in advance.

The club also features a spa with a pool heated to 28°C, which is not hot enough for soaking but great for swimming and loosening up sore muscles after a long day of skiing. What’s missing? A hot jacuzzi, which would surely be a hit among skiers.

Serre-Chevalier mainly caters to families. It has a mini club where parents can "drop off the kids" before hitting the slopes and pick them up at the end of the day, taken care of by the club's dedicated (English-speaking) staff. Speaking of staff, the club has G.O.'s (Gentil Organisateurs) from 19 different countries, including four Israelis.

In the evening, as per Club Med tradition, the staff puts on performances, followed by lighthearted parties for young guests looking to dance to "Crazy Signs" after a few Aperol Spritzes.

Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Club Med Serre-Chevalier - French Alps (credit: Ziv Reinstein)

Two Recommended Breaks from the Routine

There are four villages in the Serre-Chevalier valley. One of them is Briançon. If you're looking for a break from skiing, take half a day to visit this charming town, which was historically an important crossroads and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its ancient fortress and colorful narrow streets, surrounded by walls built by Sébastien Le Prestre de Vauban, the military engineer and architect of King Louis XIV, who constructed 12 fortifications to protect France's borders. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Another worthwhile visit, just a 20-minute drive from the club, is the "Les Grands Bains" thermal baths. The baths open at 10 a.m. and feature a mix of hot and cold pools, including one particularly enjoyable outdoor hot pool, perfect for soaking while snow falls around you, with a breathtaking view of the snowy Alps. However, the facility has strict rules—phones are not allowed inside and must be stored in a locker before changing into swimwear. Also, male guests must wear tight-fitting swimwear made of Lycra or a thong-style suit (entry costs €24 for two hours).

Les Grands Bains (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Les Grands Bains (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Briançon (credit: Ziv Reinstein) Briançon (credit: Ziv Reinstein)

21 Mountain Resorts

Back to Serre-Chevalier. Today, Club Med operates 21 mountain resorts in Italy, France, Switzerland, as well as in China and Japan. This year, the company is celebrating its 75th anniversary, having been founded by two Belgian Jews who survived World War II and wanted to create a better experience for survivors. Gilbert Trigano and Gérard Blitz are no longer alive, but there’s no doubt they would be proud of their legacy (which has since been acquired by the Chinese), continuing in the spirit of "Joie de Vivre" (joy of life).

A week at Club Med Serre-Chevalier costs approximately $2,500 per person, including transfers but excluding flights (which are typically to Milan, followed by a three-hour drive). The price includes a ski pass, all meals, unlimited drinks of all kinds, and a locker for storing equipment in the ski room.

The writer was a guest of Club Med.