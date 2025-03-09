Even sleeping requires knowledge: Tips for good and quality sleep

Good sleep is vital for maintaining our physical and mental health. During sleep, the body regenerates, strengthens the immune system, and carries out essential processes such as tissue repair and memory retention. Quality sleep not only affects our energy levels throughout the day but also our mood, attention, and ability to cope with daily challenges. It contributes to heart health, improves immune system performance, enhances memory and learning ability, helps prevent obesity, and reduces the risk of physical injuries. Ultimately, sufficient sleep not only helps us feel refreshed and focused but also improves both body and mind function, making it crucial to prioritize it in our daily routine.

Our sleep environment plays a critical role in sleep quality and overall health. A tidy and well-organized bedroom can influence how quickly we fall asleep, how long we sleep continuously, and how refreshed we feel upon waking up in the morning. The sleep experience goes far beyond the bed itself; everything surrounding us during sleep—lighting, noise, temperature, and room organization—affects our rest.

A well-ordered and properly designed environment allows for continuous and comfortable sleep, leading to emotional and physical renewal. It reduces stress and anxiety, provides a relaxing space before bedtime, and decreases the likelihood of sleep disturbances such as insomnia.

Tips for Organizing Your Bedroom for Proper Sleep

Keeping it clean and tidy: A neat bedroom creates a calming atmosphere and reduces feelings of clutter. Keeping the room organized can help lower stress levels and make it easier to relax. Arrange your bedroom in a way that makes it pleasant to enter, and dress your bed with your favorite and most comfortable bedding.

Soft lighting: Use gentle and calming lighting in the evening. Bright light can interfere with melatonin production (the hormone that helps us fall asleep). Try using dimmable bulbs or soft nightlights.

A well-ventilated room: Maintain a comfortable room temperature (between 16-18°C) and ensure good ventilation. A room that is too hot or too cold can disrupt deep sleep.

A comfortable bed: Make sure your bed and mattress suit you and are comfortable for sleeping. If the mattress is too old, it may cause back pain and interfere with quality sleep.

Sun exposure: It’s important to go outside, even if just near your home, and be exposed to sunlight for at least an hour a day, even in short segments, as long as the total exposure reaches at least an hour.

Physical activity of any kind: Even if you don’t leave home, you can do exercise in the living room or another space in your house. There are plenty of workout guide apps for all fitness levels and ages.

Reducing screen time: It's easy to say and hard to do, but it's so important that it's worth the effort. Read a book, play a board game, cook, or fix things around the house that you've been neglecting for a long time.

Maintaining consistent sleep hours: Stick to regular sleep and wake-up times as much as possible. About an hour before bedtime, dim the lights in the house—simply turning off a few lamps works wonders for quick sleep onset.

Talk, talk, talk: Talk as much as possible about any topic—with your partner, children, parents, and friends. It reduces stress and is even calming when you let out emotions, even if they are difficult. But always try to see the glass half full in every story and end each conversation with complete optimism. Optimistic people sleep better—it’s scientifically proven.

The author is the representative of the World Sleep Organization in Israel and the CEO of Hollandia.