Kitchen transformation: A private home in Ra’anana gets a makeover and shines like a diamond

Location: Ra’anana

Ra’anana Property: A three-story private home owned by a couple with four children

A three-story private home owned by a couple with four children Interior Design & Planning: Maayan Rahav, graduate of Barbara Berzin’s Interior Design Studio

Maayan Rahav, graduate of Barbara Berzin’s Interior Design Studio Styling for Photography: Yael Gaon

Yael Gaon Photography: Meital Buganin

Even before the renovation, this home had wonderful features. It spans three levels and is surrounded by a beautiful garden. Yet, its owners had several aspects they wanted to address to make their living environment perfect for their needs. “The home underwent a design transformation in a four-month renovation process that dramatically improved functionality in different areas and gave it an elegant look tailored to the family’s tastes. The renovation stemmed from insights gained over several years of living in the home, during which they realized that the public space, particularly the kitchen, did not meet the family’s practical needs. The main issue was the kitchen, which was perceived as less functional before the renovation and, in addition, did not match their personal taste. The decision to replace it led to a complete rethink of the entrance area, guest restroom, and other spaces,” says interior designer Maayan Rahav.

Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim)

“A partial renovation is inherently complex and requires precision, creativity, and meticulous planning to seamlessly integrate with the existing design. Throughout the process, I was guided by the principle of maintaining design continuity between the old and new spaces,” explains Rahav. “In this case, we managed to combine functional solutions with precise design choices that together created a flowing and harmonious atmosphere throughout the home. Every change and adjustment was made to improve the quality of life while preserving the home’s unique character. As part of the renovation, we addressed the air conditioning, electrical, lighting, and plumbing systems. This project is, in my view, an example of how a home with functional limitations can be transformed into a harmonious and customized living environment where every detail is carefully considered.”

Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim)

Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) The entrance area embodies the fusion of aesthetics and practicality, showcasing the transformation right from the front door. “The heavy, antique Indian-style door was replaced with a stylish iron door that allows natural light to enter and gives the house a modern, updated look,” says Rahav. “The entrance area underwent a significant change thanks to new carpentry that cleverly conceals the electrical and communication cabinets. On a daily basis, this cabinet serves as storage and decoration, with the electrical and communication panel hidden from first glance. Decorative slat paneling added along the entrance wall enhances continuity. The adjacent guest restroom, previously clad in dark black tiles, was transformed with new natural resin-toned tiles, making the space feel more pleasant, refined, and modern. We incorporated designer lighting from an Israeli designer, which creates a sophisticated sparkle that uplifts the space. Additionally, we installed a custom oak-toned vanity and a stylish mirror with a wooden frame.”

“The staircase replacement transformed this crucial central axis of the home from a closed-off area into an open and flowing space. This was one of the most significant changes in the renovation, involving the replacement of a spiral staircase that connected the living floor to the attic gallery with a single-flight iron staircase. Although space-saving, spiral staircases can create a sense of enclosure and make movement difficult—especially in a busy family home. Switching to an iron staircase made movement between floors more comfortable, direct, and harmonious while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic that complements the home’s other design elements.”

Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim)

“In the attic gallery, we adapted the boys’ bathroom to meet their changing needs, creating direct access from their bedrooms through carefully designed custom cabinetry. Additionally, we designed a shared space in this area where the boys can spend time together while maintaining their privacy. The girls’ bathroom on the main living floor also underwent a complete renovation, with the girls themselves participating in the selection of tiles and materials. As a result, the space reflects their personalities and personal tastes. Overall, involving the children in the process fostered a sense of belonging and allowed them to express themselves in their personal spaces,” concludes Rahav.

Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim) Planning and interior design - Maayan Rahav (credit: Meital Buganim)

Suppliers