A product line for dry to damaged, chemically straightened hair

The company Guri is launching the Biotin & Hyaluronic Acid series from the Style Aromatherapy brand, designed to address the needs of dry to damaged, chemically straightened hair.

The Biotin & Hyaluronic Acid product line includes:

Shampoo – gently cleanses and restores dry and damaged hair.

Conditioner – restores hair, leaving it smooth and pleasant to the touch.

Mask – provides deep nourishment and treatment for hair in need of repair.

Serum – protects against environmental damage while providing long-lasting shine and hydration, tailored for dry to damaged, chemically straightened hair.

All products are free of salts, silicones, parabens, and SLS.

Biotin and hyaluronic acid can offer solutions for various hair concerns, such as strengthening, restoration, and hydration—appealing to customers dealing with common hair issues like dryness and hair loss.

Price: NIS 24.90-44.90

Where: Pharmacies