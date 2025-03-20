AppsFlyer launches fourth cycle of the Speed Tech program

A few days ago, the high-tech company AppsFlyer launched the Speed Tech program in collaboration with the IDF's Haredi Directorate, Ort Singalovski, and DiversiTech, under the leadership of CEO Avigail Michelson. DiversiTech is a partner in several programs with AppsFlyer, aiming to integrate diverse populations into the high-tech industry, including Practicum House for Haredi women.

This time, the fourth cycle of the program was launched. As part of the program, students from the Haredi community who have not previously studied core subjects enlist in the IDF and attend Ort Singalovski College for a program in which they complete their matriculation exams in two months and then study software-related professions for ten months. As part of the program, AppsFlyer voluntarily leads the practicum track, which aims to provide hands-on exposure to Israel’s high-tech industry.

So far, about one hundred students have completed the training. As part of the practical phase in the company, students come to the Herzliya offices one day a week and are mentored by company employees who serve as their personal mentors and technology guides. During the training, students will work on five projects in the company’s field of expertise, allowing them to engage in both self-learning and practical experience with their mentors.

The students develop projects that will be integrated into the company’s processes and products in the near future, all with the goal of making them feel like part of the industry and working on real-world products. Upon completing the training, the students are placed in core software roles in the IDF.

Ruli Weisbach, VP of Development at AppsFlyer: "Since the students will serve in technological roles in the IDF, it is important for us to provide them with practical tools to maximize their integration into the high-tech industry during their military service. The students prove themselves in every cycle, and as part of the training, they have developed significant solutions for us, such as a customer portal, a migration tool from competitors, and various new product capabilities. We see this project as a true mission and hope that more high-tech companies will take part in it to reduce gaps between sectors in Israel and strengthen the economy."