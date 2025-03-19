For less than NIS 50,000: Affordable and safe used cars

For over a decade, advanced safety systems such as autonomous emergency braking have become increasingly common in new cars, from compact city cars to seven-seater crossovers. Since 2018, these systems—at least in their passive warning form—have been mandatory in every new car. From 2020, only cars equipped with original factory-installed systems have received tax benefits. This period also means that the used car market now offers relatively inexpensive vehicles that do not require sacrificing the safety these systems provide to both drivers and their surroundings.

In general, these systems are categorized into several levels based on the speed range at which they operate. Although pedestrian protection is particularly crucial at urban speeds, we have chosen to raise the bar and include cars capable of detection and braking at speeds exceeding 70 km/h. As a result, models like the SEAT Mii or Fiat Panda—pioneers in integrating these systems in small cars—are not included here. Some Mazda models, such as the Mazda 6, have had this feature since 2013, but only at urban speeds (up to 30 km/h and without pedestrian detection), as well as popular models like the Hyundai Kona.

Important Reminders

Autonomous emergency braking is not a substitute for an alert driver, nor does it permit looking away at a phone screen—it’s both illegal and dangerous. These systems are still not 100% effective in all situations; they are merely driver-assist features, not autonomous drivers.

Another key point: The term "autonomous emergency braking" encompasses several different technologies, including camera-based object recognition and radar systems. Each has its advantages and disadvantages—cameras offer precise "vision" of the surroundings, while radar functions better in challenging visibility conditions or at night. To assess the performance of these systems, we rely on ratings from the European crash test authority, where the evaluation of active safety systems is now an integral part of a vehicle’s overall score.

Volkswagen’s supermini (credit: Kenan cohen, Nir Ben Tovim) Small Cars

Audi A1

Relevant Years: 2019-2021

Price Range: NIS 83,000-101,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All versions

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 80%

About the Model: The second generation of the Audi A1 arrived in Israel in early 2019. It is essentially Audi’s version of Volkswagen Group’s supermini lineup, including the SEAT Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo, and Škoda Fabia. It launched with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine producing 116 hp, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Later, it was also offered with a 1.5-liter (150 hp) engine. Performance and fuel efficiency are solid, but ride comfort is underwhelming. Overall, the gap in product quality between the A1 and its more affordable siblings positions it primarily as a choice for buyers seeking a premium badge rather than just a car.

Honda Jazz

Relevant Years: 2020-2023

Price Range: NIS 72,000-104,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Comfort

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 76%

About the Model: After a five-year hiatus, the Jazz returned to the local market in 2020. It retained two of its most well-known characteristics: being an ingenious vehicle that combines compact external dimensions with an excellent interior space, and being very expensive. Its hybrid powertrain features a 1.5-liter engine alongside electric motors—one for propulsion and another serving as a generator for battery charging. Fuel consumption is excellent. Citroën C3 (credit: Kenan cohen, Nir Ben Tovim)

Kia Picanto

Relevant Years: 2017-Present

Price Range: From NIS 47,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All versions

European Crash Test Safety System Score: Not tested with safety systems

About the Model: The second-generation Picanto was the first city car to feature autonomous emergency braking up to 75 km/h (with partial braking up to 160 km/h), ahead of the Chevrolet Spark (from 2019) and Hyundai i10 (from 2020). It comes with a 1.2-liter gasoline engine (84 hp) and a single-clutch robotic gearbox. The gearbox is less jerky than previous versions but still requires a test drive to assess comfort. Performance is decent, fuel consumption is low, and it feels like a larger car that has been downsized rather than a cheap one. Note that early 2017 models were still first-generation Picantos without the system.

Hyundai i20

Relevant Years: 2019-2022

Price Range: NIS 70,000-103,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Prestige, Supreme

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 67% (from 2021)

About the Model: The relevant i20 models come from the final years of the second generation and the early years of the third generation. In both cases, only higher trim levels include the autonomous braking system, so buyers should carefully check trim details. The third-generation model continues to use the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine introduced in the second-generation facelift in 2019, along with a dual-clutch gearbox. While not thrilling in terms of driving enjoyment or performance, fuel efficiency is strong.

Citroën C3

Relevant Years: 2017-2023

Price Range: NIS 36,500-97,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All versions

European Crash Test Safety System Score: Not tested with safety systems

About the Model: The third-generation Citroën C3 was one of the first superminis to integrate autonomous emergency braking across all trim levels. It also boasts very good ride comfort. However, its 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, has earned a mixed reputation. The engine uses an oil-immersed timing belt that deteriorates over time. Proper maintenance can mitigate this issue. For those willing to take the risk, the C3 offers a safe, comfortable, and well-equipped car at a lower price.

Škoda Fabia

Relevant Years: 2017-2023

Price Range: NIS 26,000-100,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All except manual Active trim

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 69% (third generation), 71% (fourth generation)

About the Model: Škoda’s supermini spans two generations in this review: the third and fourth. Both offered autonomous emergency braking at highway speeds. Across all trim levels, the Fabia provides a practical cabin with useful storage compartments. For a significantly improved experience in terms of material quality and overall refinement, opt for the higher trim levels—especially in the excellent fourth generation. A pioneer of electric crossovers, also with full safety (credit: Kenan cohen)

Crossovers

Audi Q2

Relevant Years: 2018-2020

Price Range: NIS 66,000-99,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Beat, Icon

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 60%

About the Model: Like the A1, the Q2 is also a relatively affordable entry ticket into Audi’s crossover lineup. It is based on its counterparts from Volkswagen, SEAT, and Škoda—namely, the T-Cross, Arona, and Kamiq. It was offered with two engines: a 1.0-liter and a 1.5-liter, both paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, providing good performance. However, the larger engine delivers more appropriate performance for a vehicle with a premium badge on its front. Note that although sales began in 2017, only models from 2018 and onwards are equipped with autonomous braking at highway speeds.

MG ZS Electric

Relevant Years: 2020-2022

Price Range: NIS 66,000-91,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All trim levels

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 70%

About the Model: The first electric crossover to make an impact on the market was not only a pioneer in combining Chinese manufacturing with electric power but also in arriving fully equipped with comprehensive safety systems. It even achieved a five-star safety rating in the European crash test—previously a stronghold of veteran manufacturers. If you have a charging solution, your daily range does not exceed 225 km, and you are not willing to compromise on safety, this is an interesting option.

Kia Stonic

Relevant Years: 2018-2022

Price Range: NIS 63,000-102,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All trim levels

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 59%

About the Model: Like many models in its category, the Stonic is essentially a supermini on stilts, which explains its relatively modest interior space. It is offered with two engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo engine with a dual-clutch transmission and a 1.4-liter engine with a traditional automatic gearbox. The turbo engine is quicker and more fuel-efficient, while the basic engine is expected to be more reliable due to its conventional gearbox. As the smallest crossover in Kia’s lineup, it follows the brand’s general approach of equipping all trim levels with autonomous braking—from the entry-level Urban to the EX and GT Line.

Look for the EyeSight lens (credit: PR) Mid-Size Crossovers

Kia Seltos

Relevant Years: 2020-2021

Price Range: NIS 91,000-103,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Urban

European Crash Test Safety System Score: Not tested

About the Model: Positioned between the Sportage, XCeed, and Niro in Kia’s lineup, the Seltos originates from the U.S. market. It is powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), so don’t expect particularly good fuel efficiency. However, its key advantage lies in ride comfort, thanks to soft suspension that handles local road imperfections well. In this price range (up to 100,000 shekels), most available options belong to the more basic Urban trim, but at least there is no compromise on safety features.

Subaru XV

Relevant Years: 2018-2020

Price Range: NIS 69,000-93,000

Relevant Trim Levels: All except Premium and Classic

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 68%

About the Model: In Subaru’s XV lineup, the advanced safety system was not included in the base models. However, you won’t need to dig into specifications to spot one that has it—you can easily identify it by the two camera lenses mounted at the top of the windshield. Since the system relies solely on cameras without radar, it is unavailable in heavy fog or when the windshield is fogged up, with a warning displayed on the dashboard. The XV features all-wheel drive and moderate off-road capability, which is superior to other crossovers in its size and price range. It comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and offers a choice between a 2.0-liter and a 1.6-liter engine. Both are capable, though the 1.6-liter requires more effort.

Hyundai Ioniq (credit: Kenan cohen) Compact Family Cars

Hyundai Ioniq

Relevant Years: 2017-2022

Price Range: NIS 69,000-103,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Supreme, Premium

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 82%

About the Model: The Hyundai Ioniq was Hyundai’s first direct challenge to Toyota in the hybrid family car segment. It was cheaper (and smaller) than the Prius, offered excellent practicality with a large and convenient trunk, very good performance, and great fuel efficiency. But most relevant to this review—it featured advanced safety systems with relatively comprehensive and well-functioning capabilities, including adaptive cruise control.

Mazda 3

Relevant Years: 2019-2022

Price Range: NIS 74,000-96,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Spirit, Comfort

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 73%

About the Model: The fourth-generation Mazda 3 marked the brand’s shift from a driver-focused family car to one aimed at buyers willing to pay more for an upscale experience. This shift was not just about maintaining excellent handling and improving material quality and design—it also included better equipment, particularly in terms of safety features. While the previous generation also had autonomous emergency braking, the new model introduced a system that works at highway speeds.

Škoda Octavia

Relevant Years: 2017-2020

Price Range: NIS 51,000-104,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Ambition, Style

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 79%

About the Model: The Czech family car has long been the go-to choice for those needing a spacious, high-quality vehicle with an unmatched trunk. Its most common engine is the 1.0-liter, three-cylinder unit with 115 hp, which, while not particularly powerful, delivers smooth and responsive performance. The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox helps enhance both acceleration and fuel efficiency. Since 2017, all base versions have been equipped with autonomous emergency braking across all speed ranges. Toyota Prius Plus (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

7-Seater Vehicles

Toyota Prius Plus

Relevant Years: 2018-2020

Price Range: NIS 77,000-99,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Only one trim level

European Crash Test Safety System Score: Not tested

About the Model: Toyota’s perfect trick for large families with economic and ecological awareness—the Prius Plus offered seating for seven passengers, as long as the last two weren’t too picky. However, it provided exceptional fuel efficiency and reliability that its owners swear by. From 2018 onwards, it was also marketed with an upgraded safety system that included autonomous braking. The listed price is merely a reference—good-condition examples are traded through word of mouth for much higher prices.

Nissan X-Trail

Relevant Years: 2015-2020

Price Range: NIS 61,000-100,000

Relevant Trim Levels: Acenta 2X4

European Crash Test Safety System Score: 75%

About the Model: The outgoing generation of the X-Trail was one of the first 7-seater crossovers to offer autonomous braking, while others only caught up 3-4 years later when regulations made it mandatory. In its 7-seat configuration, the trunk has barely enough room for more than a few handbags. For those who travel long distances, the 130 hp diesel version may not be a speed demon, but it offered excellent fuel efficiency.