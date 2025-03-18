HOKA Israel launches a new campaign under the message: EVERYBODY HOKA

HOKA, one of the leading running and walking shoe brands in the world, is launching a campaign that turns shoes into something much more than just a piece of footwear. In a world that sometimes seems gray and routine, the brand offers a window to colorful inspiration full of energy.

The campaign, shot throughout Tel Aviv, features four stars, each representing a unique and emotional life story: Shaked Yerushalmi, a star of "Survivor" currently and a former basketball player, Shon Bello - the entrepreneur who saved the family business, Yael Morozov - owner of a Pilates studio, and Bekki Vestfrid - a leading content creator.

Each character in the campaign represents a different energy: Someone running to a workout, someone cycling, someone coming out of a studio, and someone meeting friends along the way. HOKA doesn't just showcase a shoe - it presents the life story of people who want to be part of something bigger, people who live in color and motion.

The campaign is essentially an invitation to experience life differently - not as routine, but as a constant adventure. HOKA invites us to believe that every day can be special, every step can be significant, and every moment - extraordinary.