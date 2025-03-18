Aharoni, Shake Shack, and everything in between: The complete food guide of Big Glilot

The build-up was almost impossible in its size, and the expectations are maximal, but the opening of Big Fashion Glilot indeed took place, along with countless shopping and spending options, storefronts, and the stores behind them, pleasant strolls, and open air.

Oh, and food too. A lot of it. A lot, and even more. After all, this is what interests us here, right?

Big Group measured 43,000 square meters of experiences but knew how to focus and quantify about 5,000 square meters dedicated solely to food, in all its forms and calories. Early conversations with them, and statements that accompanied the opening, indicated a lot of thought behind this mix, along with investment in creating a food experience that is not only complementary but also stands on its own.

Big Fashion Glilot (credit: Lior Teitler)

The result is stunning – cafés and casual eateries, prestigious brands and entirely new connections, desserts and real restaurants, a high bar, and many temptations beneath it – and even if you take into account some delays with some openings and launches, it will soon become a true food destination, almost regardless of the shopping options.

So, what do we have here?

Grand Café Turquoise arrives after many years and a solid presence in the Ramat Aviv Mall, and with it a brand new restaurant from the popular Giraffe chain. The POMO group (which also includes Bar Italia in Netanya and Café Napoo in Kiryat Ono) is bringing to Capri, a liberated Italian restaurant led by Shahar Barnea of course, while a collaboration between Yuval Ben-Neria and the Butcher Shop team has given birth to a butcher shop next to Yama, its fish butcher shop, an intriguing sea-land combo.

The Big Roof Top is a bar led by David Tor, the endless column, which promises big things, literally, and delivers open skies and fresh air, with aspirations to host performances around it, and in the future, expand into an event platform.

Wine Direct will also celebrate here with a wine bar of course, which will be an integral part of its new spot, while Wine Route will complete and pour not less. Cheers! Shake Shack (credit: My Social)

The quick and invested options will include proven hits and boundary-breaking surprises. Literally.

There will be Mitbar Burger and McDonald's (how could there not be), the excellent Middle East chain with pitas and dips, and a happy table opening, as well as Rotisserie Chicken, with all its rotating birds in the heat.

What else? Har Sinai Pizza is leaving Tel Aviv with sizzling ovens and giant trays, and we've already told you about the expanding empires of Shake Shack (including the curly fries and the new dessert) and Israel Aharoni (a flagship branch of Aharoni's Chicken, with all the hits from the family group). Middle East (credit: David Moyal)

Want coffee? Because there will also be the meticulous Arcafe and the beloved kosher Aroma, Jerusalem’s Café Lion with its own dairy kosher menu, and the very successful coffee adventure from Factory 54.

And something alongside the coffee? Sweet Box from Levinsky Market will raise American decadence with an elegant display, Vaniglia and Pinoli will show what a sizzling ice cream fridge looks like, Le Gaufre will, as usual, connect Belgian waffles and sweet craziness on top, and the Be Fresh chain will pour large cups of shakes, bubble tea, and giant desserts in a cup.