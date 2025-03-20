What a competition! The giant low-cost airline that will fly from Israel to the Greek Islands

Wizz Air held a press conference at the Leonardo Boutique Hotel, where it announced the expansion of its operations in Israel to 17 routes and 117 weekly flights for more than 1.5 million customers. Among the new routes: Rhodes and Crete. From March and April, Wizz is expanding to daily flights on many routes, including Vienna, Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Rome, London, and Warsaw.

Additionally, the company will add about 100 new aircraft to its current fleet of 229 aircraft over the next two and a half years, which will impact the supply and frequency of flights, including in Israel. The company is expected to fly 1.55 million Israelis this year.

During the press conference, the company's Head of Communications, András Radó, announced the return of Wizz Air routes to the Greek islands—Rhodes and Crete—starting this summer, as well as the expansion of operations from March and April on other routes, including at least one daily flight on routes to Vienna, Abu Dhabi, Budapest, Rome, London, and Warsaw.

100 New Routes

According to Radó, Wizz Air, one of the first airlines to resume flights to Israel, will maintain its position as the largest international airline in Israel in 2025 as well.

During the conference, András also described the airline’s global operations in 2024, with 62.8 million passengers, 100 new routes, and a total of more than 800 routes operating in 52 countries, with a fleet of 229 aircraft (34 of which were added this year). Additionally, over the next two years, the company is expected to add about 100 new aircraft to its fleet, increasing the availability and frequency of flights across its entire network, including in Israel.

András also spoke about Wizz Air's sustainability efforts and the company’s goals, highlighting its young aircraft fleet (with an average age of 4.7 years), initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, and more—initiatives that have earned Wizz Air the title of the greenest airline in Europe and the Middle East for two consecutive years at the CAPA Summit.