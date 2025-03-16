Good news for flyers to America: Spanish airline boosts flights to Israel

The Spanish airline Air Europa has announced an increase in the frequency of its flights to Israel. Starting this week, the company will operate an additional flight on Tuesdays on the Tel Aviv-Madrid route, increasing its weekly flights to six.

According to the company's announcement, Air Europa will now operate flights on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, with Saturday being the only day of the week without a flight on the route.

The flights from Tel Aviv to Madrid offer passengers a perfect connection to a wide range of destinations in South and Central America through Madrid's airport, which serves as the company's operational hub.

Madrid (credit: PR)

The company operates Dreamliner aircraft on this route and offers passengers a luxurious business class, which includes a seat that converts into a bed, free Wi-Fi access during the flight, and an advanced entertainment system.

Like other foreign airlines, Air Europa stopped flying to Israel several times during the war. The company resumed the Tel Aviv-Madrid route on December 18, 2024, following a ceasefire agreement.

The increased frequency of flights indicates growing demand on the route and the company’s commitment to the Israeli market.