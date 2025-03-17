Exciting news: Soon, destinations in Greece and Europe will be more accessible to Israelis

The Israeli company Tal Aviation announced a strategic partnership with the Greek airline Sky Express, which will open new and exciting flight routes for Israeli travelers across Greece and other European countries.

Sky Express offers a network of routes covering 33 domestic destinations within Greece, alongside 22 international destinations in Europe. What makes the news especially significant for Israeli tourists is the ability to easily reach remote islands and sites that are typically not accessible through direct flights from Israel.

"This is great news for Israeli travelers looking for authentic experiences beyond the familiar destinations," explains Guy Thaler, director of Tal Aviation Israel. "The extensive destination network of the airline across Greece and Europe in general will become more accessible to Israeli customers."

The Greek airline boasts the youngest fleet in Greece, consisting of 27 modern aircraft, including Airbus 321 Neo, 320 Neo, and ATR 72-600 models. Sky Express has won the innovation award in aviation from the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) for the second consecutive year, standing out due to its adoption of innovative technologies.

Georgeios Bliouskas, Sales and Distribution Director at Sky Express, stated: "Thanks to our partnership with Tal Aviation, we will be able to offer Israeli customers attractive, high-quality, and comfortable travel options. We eagerly anticipate hosting passengers on the largest route network in Greece." Restaurant, Greece (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The new partnership is expected to significantly enrich Israeli travelers' options, especially for Greece enthusiasts seeking to explore less touristy areas. Additionally, the airline offers convenient connections via Athens to many destinations across Europe, thanks to partnerships with several leading international airlines.

Tal Aviation, which already represents over 40 international airlines in 60 markets worldwide, will serve as the exclusive sales agent for Sky Express in Israel and Bulgaria. Tickets for the flights will soon be available through travel agents in Israel and on the company’s website.