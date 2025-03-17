Technology changes reality of life: Tapuah Association marks 25 years since its establishment

Tapuah Association celebrates 25 years of groundbreaking activity in reducing the digital gap in Israel this month. Over the past quarter-century, the association has provided technological tools to over one million Israelis—ranging from reserve soldiers rebuilding their businesses after the war to senior citizens learning how to manage their lives online. The association operates at dozens of locations, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, among all sectors of Israeli society. In the era of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, Tapuah aims to ensure that no Israeli is left behind, offering specialized training and partnerships with leading high-tech companies and local authorities.

Since 2000, Tapuah Association has been working to reduce digital gaps in Israel. In its early days, only 10% of the residents of the periphery used computers regularly. Today, the internet usage rate among adults has surged to 79%, the rate of employment in technological professions in the periphery has risen to 18%, and in the Arab society, the percentage of those with digital skills has grown to 68%. Over the years, Tapuah has trained one million participants, established dozens of training and knowledge centers, and collaborated with more than 100 leading companies in the economy and dozens of local authorities. "After 150 days of reserve duty, Tapuah’s 'Incubator for Independents' course was a bright spot. Thanks to it, I was able to get my business back on track," says Ari Langer from Mitzpe Ramon. Natasha Norell (63) from Hadera adds: "I finally managed to schedule a doctor’s appointment from home without waiting for hours on the phone."

"Looking back, I see not only technological achievements but also a significant social change," says Leon Recanati, president and founder of the association. "Tapuah continues to bridge social and employment gaps." Anat Tzur, CEO of the association, adds: "Every day, I witness the extraordinary work to empower individuals and communities and the commitment to a more equal and progressive society."