A product line for pigmentation treatment

Studies show that 1 in 2 people suffer from pigmentation disorders. To meet this significant need, L’Oréal has developed a special technology for pigmentation treatment. Unlike traditional active ingredients, the new ingredient addresses excess melanin at an early stage, before it causes damage and the formation of dark spots on the skin.

The series includes: the innovative MELA B3 serum, a day cream with SPF 30 that provides UV protection and helps prevent the formation of new spots, and a cleansing gel—a gentle peeling gel that helps smooth the skin and create an even, radiant appearance, with a promise of visible results within a few weeks.

Price: NIS 120.90-251.90

Where: Pharm chains and pharmacies