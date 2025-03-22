Opening spring: Decathlon launches outdoor sports and camping collection

Decathlon Israel presents its 2025 Spring Outdoor Sports and Camping Collection under the message Spring Loves to Play, featuring a variety of innovative and unique products for children and adults. The collection, suitable for picnics, hikes, and camping, offers high-quality and durable equipment at affordable prices, staying true to Decathlon’s tradition. The products are specially designed to enhance the outdoor experience, providing convenient and professional solutions for all outdoor activities. From high-quality soccer balls to children's mountain bikes, roller skates, scooters, trampolines, and camping gear—everything needed to make the most of nature with safety and comfort. Decathlon continues to lead the sports revolution with products suitable for the whole family, allowing them to enjoy active experiences in nature.

UEFA Europa 2024-2025 Soccer Ball (NIS 139) – A size 5 UEFA Europa soccer ball, an exact replica of the official ball for the 2024-2025 season. Designed by Kipsta, Decathlon’s football brand, and selected by UEFA’s board as the official supplier for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. The ball has received the FIFA Quality Pro certification and undergoes rigorous quality tests, ensuring a professional playing experience for all soccer enthusiasts.

26" Children's Mountain Bike (NIS 1,399) – For young cycling enthusiasts, Decathlon offers the ST 500 mountain bike for children aged 9-12. The aluminum frame is designed for maximum comfort and lightweight handling, while the 26-inch wheels allow riders to easily navigate natural obstacles and enjoy a smooth ride. The frame height is specially adapted for children 135-150 cm tall, ensuring stability and confidence even on challenging trails.

Children's Roller Skates (NIS 219) – For kids who love roller skating, Decathlon offers a high-quality pair of roller skates. The semi-soft boots feature foam padding for maximum comfort and an easy fastening system with a micrometric buckle and grip strap. The wheels and brakes are made of rubber, providing better grip and preventing slipping compared to common PVC wheels. The design teams have invested heavily in safety features to ensure a secure and enjoyable skating experience for children of all skill levels.

Trampoline with Safety Net (NIS 1,299) – A 2.35-meter diameter trampoline priced at NIS 1,299. Suitable for children and adults up to 100 kg, it features 48 springs for dynamic bouncing. It is easy to assemble and disassemble without tools and is resistant to weather conditions, including rain and UV radiation. Additionally, Decathlon offers spare parts in case of wear or damage.

Children's and Teen's Scooter (NIS 419) – The MID 9 scooter is designed for children and teenagers aged 9-14 (height 1.25-1.75 meters). It features a dual braking system, suspension, large wheels, and front and rear mudguards, making it ideal for city riding—even in wet weather.

Children's Roller Skates NIS 219, available at Decathlon or on decathlon.co.il (credit: PR) The new collection also includes a variety of products for hiking, camping, and picnics. All items are designed with an emphasis on quality, comfort, and durability in different outdoor conditions, ensuring you have the right gear for unforgettable nature experiences.

Fabric Picnic and Camping Mat (NIS 59) – Measuring 170x140 cm, this mat provides a convenient and compact solution for picnics and outdoor trips. It is durable, lightweight, and protects against moisture or water thanks to its water-repellent coating on both sides. Suitable for families or small groups (up to 4 people), it offers a comfortable and spacious resting area. When folded, it has a small diameter, takes up minimal space, and weighs only 650 grams. Additional benefits include high abrasion resistance, reinforced seams and components for long-lasting use, and easy maintenance—it is machine washable.

25L Hiking Backpack (NIS 259) – This adjustable hiking backpack offers optimal comfort with padded shoulder straps that reduce pressure and a padded waist belt that provides soft support while maintaining balanced weight distribution for free movement. The backpack includes a main compartment with a key holder, two pockets on the waist belt, a front zippered pocket, an additional storage pocket for a jacket or fleece, two side pockets for water bottles, a dedicated compartment for a hydration pack, and attachment points for trekking poles. The back system features a ventilated mesh that creates space between the pack and the back, preventing sweating and providing continuous ventilation, along with a customizable fit thanks to an adjustable waist system. The backpack is water-resistant and suitable for light rain, but for full protection in heavy rain, it is recommended to purchase a separate 20-40L rain cover.

Low Folding Camping Table (NIS 79) – The perfect solution for outdoor meals or field use. With a compact and foldable design, it easily fits into a backpack or car. The table legs are made of aluminum, ensuring stability and high durability for long-term use. The melamine-coated tabletop is stain-resistant and pressure-resistant. Designed for two people, it provides an excellent surface for meals or shared activities outdoors. Additional advantages include easy opening and closing with a simple folding system, an ideal table height for comfortable dining (30 cm), maximum durability supporting up to 50 kg, and easy transport with a convenient handle.

Camping Sleeping Bag 15° (NIS 99) – Designed for a comfort temperature of 15°C, this sleeping bag is easy to carry: