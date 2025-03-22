A replacement for AMPM: The expanding chain reaches Tel Aviv and will also open on Saturdays

About a year after entering the Israeli retail market, Spar (SPAR) is expanding and is expected to open a branch in the coming months on Shaul Hamelech Street in Tel Aviv, joining its first branch in Kfar Saba. The new branch will replace an AMPM branch. This marks a full-circle moment for Spar CEO Amit Ze’ev, who previously served as the CEO of AMPM.

According to estimates, the new Tel Aviv branch will also be open on Saturdays, similar to the Kfar Saba branch. The Dutch chain launched in Israel about a year ago with the goal of opening 35 branches nationwide. In December, it underwent significant changes following the dissolution of the partnership about six months ago between franchisee Amit Ze’ev and billionaire Yitzhak Mirilashvili, the owner of Channel 14.

Thus, after Mirilashvili stepped out of the picture, the chain decided to proceed with opening on Saturdays, catering to many consumers looking for places to shop on that day. It is worth noting that although the Kfar Saba branch operates on Saturdays—and the Tel Aviv branch is expected to follow suit—the imported products from Spar’s private label carry kosher certification.

Spar was originally established as a cooperative in the Netherlands in 1932. It operates as a voluntary network of independent retailers, primarily family-owned, united under a common goal: to bring together independent retailers on a global scale, foster cooperation, improve service levels for customers, and preserve the unique character of each community it serves.

With its entry into Tel Aviv, Spar will face significant challenges, as residents are already accustomed to other chains operating in the city, such as AMPM and Carrefour. To succeed, Spar will need to offer its products at competitive prices.