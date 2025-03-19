Israel’s tasty news

There are quite a few Israeli winter traditions one might long for between drizzles, but few are as sweet as what happens every year at Max Brenner.

It’s still very chocolaty and completely indulgent, but the phrase "strawberry menu" brings with it the opening of umbrellas, a brisk walk to where it all happens, a quick closing of umbrellas, and a full-on feast. That’s just how it is—almost a conditioned response.

Here, for example, you can find the "Shanti Strawberries" (whipped white chocolate ganache, fresh strawberries with white chocolate shards, fresh whipped cream, cookie crumble, and strawberry sauce, NIS 66) and a cheesecake (with strawberries, of course) made of layered crumble, mascarpone cream, and whipped white chocolate ganache (NIS 58), representing the saner side of this extravagant spectrum.

Then there’s what’s called "Sharing Strawberries & Chocolate" (NIS 154), a name that is more than justified.

This includes a chocolate soufflé with fresh strawberries on top, crack pie, cheesecake and strawberry crepe, mini white chocolate and strawberry Shanti, fondue with your choice of milk, white, or dark chocolate dip, a jar of fresh strawberries for dipping, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream with hot chocolate. It’s listed as a sharing dish for two, but let’s set the record straight—each dish on this menu requires far more than just two people, so if the recommendation is for a "couple," start multiplying. Max Brenner’s strawberry menu (credit: Studio Details)

Two other hits, equally over-the-top and definitely shareable, are the cheesecake and strawberry crepe (NIS 72) and the "Sharing Tutti-Fruity Waffle" (NIS 109).

The first lays out a giant crepe and pairs it with thick, sweet mascarpone cheese, fresh strawberry crumble, white chocolate shards, vanilla ice cream, and hot chocolate drizzle—because you lost your sense of proportion the moment the tray landed on your table.

The second stacks three fresh, warm waffles and builds layers of fresh strawberries and whipped cream, white chocolate shards, vanilla ice cream, waffle balls, strawberry sauce, crumble, and hot chocolate. And of course, all topped with a smile.

The feast wraps up with three specially crafted drinks, catering to both kids and the young at heart—without any sweet filter whatsoever—whether you're in the mood for a cozy treat or an elegant European-style indulgence.

All these cravings are met with the "Chocola Bueno Nocella" (a white chocolate drink with Bueno cream based on hazelnuts and milk cream, NIS 28), a milkshake-style drink; hot cider (NIS 29), featuring spiced red wine with cinnamon and apple slices; and a Chocolate & Strawberry Martini (NIS 49), blending truffle liqueur, vodka, chocolate ganache, and vanilla cream, topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry perched on the rim of the glass.

L’chaim—truly, the best kind of L’chaim.

