The international sofa brand enters the Hamashbir Lazarchan chain

Hamashbir Lazarchan, Israel’s largest department store chain, is expanding its operations in the home sector and launching the international sofa brand Mario Capasa.

Mario Capasa—the international sofa brand that has taken the United States by storm—offers modern-design sofas, renowned worldwide for their goose feather filling, which provides a luxurious “sitting on a cloud” sensation while ensuring uncompromising comfort and the highest quality.

The Mario Capasa sofas are made with stain-resistant fabric technology, allowing homeowners to enjoy even a white sofa without fear that children or pets will stain it within the first week. All sofa covers, including the frame cover, can be removed and washed in a home washing machine, keeping the sofa looking fresh and clean for a long time. The sofas are available in four colors—white, beige, gray, and stone.

Mario Capasa (credit: PR)

The Mario Capasa brand offers modular sofas that can be precisely adjusted to fit living room dimensions, with the option to add sections and modify the sofa’s size in case of relocation. On the Mario Capasa website, customers can order covers from a wide selection of fabrics for easy replacement—allowing the sofa to be upgraded effortlessly. The covers are custom-made according to the customer’s selection.

The price of the modular model with a chaise lounge, measuring 2.8 meters, is NIS 8,999. Currently, as part of the launch and until April 30, this model is available at a special promotional price of NIS 7,999. Initially, the sofas will be sold in three Hamashbir Lazarchan branches: Petah Tikva, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Delivery and assembly services will be provided by an external moving company for customers who require them.

“The entry of the ‘Mario Capasa’ brand into Hamashbir Lazarchan’s home sector marks another step in the expansion of the chain and its offering of brands and product categories. The home furniture sector aligns seamlessly with the home products sold in Hamashbir Lazarchan branches and complements them fully,” says Saar Shavit, VP of Marketing at Hamashbir Lazarchan.