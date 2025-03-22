iDigital announces: Return your old Mac and receive thousands of shekels in credit for a new one

The iDigital chain has announced the launch of a new trade-in program that will enable Mac owners to exchange their old computers and receive financial credit toward purchasing a new model. The company is offering a refund of up to NIS 9,025, depending on the model and condition of the returned device.

Trade-in programs have become common in the electronics market, especially in the smartphone sector, and now this initiative is expanding to Mac computers in Israel. The program aims to make it easier for users to upgrade their computers without having to find buyers for their old devices themselves.

Moshe Shozberg, VP of Sales and Trade at iDigital, addressed the initiative, stating that it is expected to ease the transition for customers looking to switch to newer Mac models. According to him, "The demand for Mac computers in Israel is increasing, and we are seeing more and more users interested in upgrading their devices in a cost-effective manner."

The initiative allows customers to visit one of the chain's branches across the country, hand in their Mac computers, and receive financial credit when purchasing a new one. Additionally, the company offers an extended three-year warranty, interest-free installment payments for up to 24 months, and a 30-day return option.

With the introduction of this new program, the question arises as to how it will impact the purchasing habits of Mac users in Israel. While Apple computers are considered relatively expensive, the ability to upgrade them through a trade-in program may make acquiring new models easier and more accessible to a broader audience.