The future is here: New monitor series from Dell

Dell Technologies presents a wide range of monitors in the new Dell Pro Plus and Dell Plus series, featuring diverse capabilities tailored to various needs and budgets. Whether for professional tasks or high-quality entertainment, these new monitors provide options for every user. Larger screens, higher resolution, faster refresh rates, and advanced connectivity enhance productivity and elevate the overall user experience. Dell Pro Plus monitors deliver outstanding performance, seamless connectivity, and improved collaboration.

Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor (P1425)

The Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor (P1425) is a 14-inch portable display with IPS technology, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and Comfort View Plus, which enhances viewing comfort and reduces eye strain. It features an adjustable stand ranging from 10 to 90 degrees and supports VESA arm mounting, allowing for full customization in any workspace.

Additionally, the monitor includes an automatic image rotation feature, enabling smooth transitions between landscape and portrait modes based on user needs. A USB-C connection supports video, data transfer, and up to 65W charging, making it an ideal portable second display that is lightweight and convenient for on-the-go use.

Dell Pro 34 Plus & Dell Pro 32/27 Plus 4K

The Dell Pro 34 Plus USB-C Hub Monitor (P3425WE) and Dell Pro 32/27 Plus 4K USB-C Hub Monitors (P32/2725QE) offer an advanced viewing experience with WQHD and 4K resolutions and a 100Hz refresh rate, delivering sharper and smoother visuals.

These monitors feature a higher contrast ratio along with Comfort View Plus technology, which has received a 4-star TÜV rating and reduces eye strain for improved long-term viewing comfort.

A single USB-C connection enables display, data transfer, and up to 90W power delivery, while a built-in 1GbE Ethernet (RJ45) port ensures high network stability. Additionally, the monitors offer quick-access retractable USB ports, allowing for a seamless and enhanced user experience.

They are compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems and are specifically designed for professionals such as analysts, creators, marketers, and IT managers who require a high-quality and advanced display solution.

Dell Pro 34 Plus (credit: PR) Dell Pro 75 Plus 4K Touch Monitor (P7525QT)

This 75-inch 4K monitor combines elegant design with advanced functionality. Its modern and sophisticated design, along with improved cable management, allows for easy and organized installation, maintaining a clean and tidy workspace for all connected accessories.

The monitor features 20-point touch technology, 20W speakers, Dell’s exclusive Screen Drop feature, a USB-C connection, and integration with Dell Pro Micro, making it the ultimate solution for enhancing productivity and engagement in the workplace.

Additionally, it supports Crestron Connected and Crestron XiO Cloud, enabling remote management and control as part of an enterprise control system. It is specifically designed for meeting rooms and shared workspaces, offering an advanced and convenient work experience.

The Daisy Chaining feature allows for continuous and easy connection of multiple monitors, creating a multi-screen display that optimizes workflow and provides a smooth and efficient user experience.

Dell Pro 75 Plus 4K Touch Monitor (P7525QT) (credit: PR) Dell 34 Plus Monitor & Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor

Designed to complement the modern lifestyle, these monitors are built for everyday tasks—from browsing social media to educational work and entertainment. They are ideal for anyone seeking an immersive and vibrant audiovisual experience.

The Dell 34 Plus model offers WQHD resolution, while the Dell 27 Plus model is upgraded to 4K resolution. Both models feature a significant refresh rate improvement, doubling from 60Hz to 120Hz, along with an enhanced contrast ratio, providing smoother images and more vivid, accurate colors.

These monitors support multiple operating systems, ensuring seamless compatibility with both Windows and macOS. Additionally, AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification guarantees a lag-free and smooth user experience, particularly for gamers and dynamic content enthusiasts.

Both monitors come equipped with dual 5W speakers, delivering rich sound, enhanced bass, and a wider audio range, for an exceptional viewing and listening experience.

The entire monitor series is expected to arrive in Israel at the beginning of the second quarter, with pricing to be announced later.