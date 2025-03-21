Almost 24 hours in the air: The world’s longest flight to take off next year

It seems that records for long-haul flights are constantly being broken. Now, it’s Qantas’ turn, as the Australian airline has unveiled the new cabin design for its Airbus A350 aircraft. The plane will set a new record, operating the world’s longest direct flight in the middle of next year: 22 hours in the air on the Sydney-New York route.

Medical and Scientific Research for a Better Flight Experience

Due to the extreme duration of the flight, the airline has made several changes to the aircraft’s interior design to make the extended journey more tolerable. In fact, the Airbus A350 was developed with medical and scientific research to ensure that the flight experience is both luxurious and as jet lag-free as possible. One example of this is the meticulous design of the aircraft’s lighting, which is intended to ease the adjustment to time differences, the biological clock, and sleep cycles.

And that’s just the beginning: the plane will include a dedicated space located between the economy and premium economy classes, designed to encourage passenger movement. This area will be accessible to all passengers, regardless of class, and will feature screens displaying movement and stretching exercises. Additionally, the space will offer a selection of drinks and healthy snacks.

Airbus A350 aircraft (credit: official website, screenshot)

All passengers will also enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi and free Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, the aircraft has a relatively low number of seats to prevent overcrowding.

First Class: A Bed, a Recliner, and a Work Area in Every Suite

Naturally, first class will be the most luxurious, featuring suites with a flat bed, a separate reclining chair, and a spacious work and dining area for one or two passengers. Each suite will also include a wardrobe and additional storage spaces.

The business class section will have sliding doors for privacy, as well as adjustable partitions between certain seats. Each suite in this section will have a large dining and work surface, along with ample storage. The business class seats can also be fully reclined into beds. Airbus A350 aircraft (credit: official website, screenshot)

All seats throughout the aircraft have been designed with meticulous ergonomic planning and generous legroom, including an adjustable headrest, a large touchscreen, and more. Airbus A350 aircraft (credit: official website, screenshot)

According to The Sun, Qantas first announced plans for these long-haul routes (Project Sunrise) in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays. As of mid-2026, passengers will be able to board these direct flights from Sydney and Melbourne in Australia to New York, Paris, or London. As of now, ticket prices for the various classes have not yet been published.