How to book a Pokémon Café reservation in Tokyo – 2025 guide

Quick Guide for Busy Readers
Want to book the Pokémon Café in Tokyo? Here’s the fastest way:
- Best Option:Use Fiverr to hire a local booking assistant. Due to high demand, the official website is often fully booked within minutes. A local expert can secure a spot for you effortlessly.
- Official Booking:Reservations open 31 days in advance at 6:00 PM JST on the official website, but they sell out fast.
- Other Options:Try third-party services like Klook or Voyagin, though availability is limited.
- Last-Minute Alternative:Check for cancellations on the official site closer to your desired date.
The Pokémon Café in Tokyo is a themed dining experience featuring Pikachu-shaped dishes, seasonal Pokémon-inspired menus, and exclusive merchandise.
Since it’s one of the most popular themed cafés in Japan, reservations are required, and getting a spot can be extremely difficult due to limited seating.
Why Fiverr is the Best Booking Option
Booking through Fiverr is the most reliable way to secure a Pokémon Café reservation for tourists, even more effective than the official website.
Here’s why:
- Official bookings sell out in minutes– unless you’re extremely fast, you’ll likely miss out.
- Time zone issues– reservations open at 6:00 PM JST, which may be inconvenient for travelers in different time zones.
- Website limitations– the official site is in Japanese, requiring navigation through a complex process.
- Fiverr assistants do the work for you– local professionals handle the entire booking process, ensuring you get a spot without stress.
- Success rate is higher– Fiverr professionals use multiple strategies, such as refreshing pages rapidly and using multiple devices, which greatly increases the chance of securing a reservation.
How to Use Fiverr for Booking
- Go to Fiverr– We found the top Pokémon Café reservation service for you, with over 1000 orders completed.
- Select a seller– Choose a well-reviewed assistant with a proven track record. Look for high ratings and positive reviews.
- Provide your details– Date, time slot preferences, number of guests, and any other specifics.
- Let them book for you– They will secure the reservation and provide confirmation.
- Receive confirmation– The assistant will send you the official confirmation email once they successfully book.
- Enjoy your visit– Your spot is guaranteed, hassle-free.
Most Fiverr assistants offer refund policies if they are unable to book the café, making it a safe and convenient option.
Official Website Booking Process
If you prefer to book directly, follow these steps:
- Visit the official Pokémon Café reservation website:https://www.pokemoncenter-online.com/cafe/
- Check the schedule – Reservations open 31 days in advance at 6:00 PM JST.
- Log in or create an account – You need a Pokémon Center Online account.
- Select your preferred date and time – Be quick, as slots disappear fast.
- Enter guest details – Name, email, and number of guests.
- Confirm and pay (if applicable) – Some menu items may require pre-payment.
- Receive your confirmation email – Show this at the café on your reservation day.
Challenges of Booking Directly
- Demand is extremely high– Even if you’re ready at exactly 6:00 PM JST, the site can lag due to traffic.
- Language barrier– The site is mostly in Japanese, making navigation difficult.
- Slow loading times– The server often crashes or slows down due to demand.
- Limited seats– Each time slot only allows a handful of guests.
If you want a stress-free way to secure a booking, Fiverr remains the best option.
Alternative Booking Methods
Klook & Voyagin
- These platforms sometimes offer Pokémon Café reservations.
- Availability is limited and not always updated.
- Prices may include a booking fee.
- It’s worth checking these sites, but they are not as reliable as Fiverr.
Checking for Cancellations
- Occasionally, guests cancel, freeing up spots.
- Refresh the official site regularly for openings.
- Best times to check: Early morning JST or late at night.
- While this method can work, it requires patience and luck.
Pokémon Café Osaka – How to Book
In addition to the Tokyo location, there is also a Pokémon Café in Osaka, located inside the Daimaru Umeda store. The booking process is identical to the Tokyo café, with reservations opening 31 days in advance at 6:00 PM JST.
Key Differences Between Tokyo and Osaka Pokémon Cafés
- Menu Variations:While both locations offer similar Pokémon-themed food, Osaka sometimes has exclusive regional menu items.
- Availability:The Osaka café tends to have slightly better availability compared to Tokyo but still requires early booking.
- Location:Osaka's Pokémon Café is inside Daimaru Umeda, making it easily accessible from Osaka Station.
How to Book for Osaka
- Use Fiverrfor the best chance at securing a reservation.
- Book directly through the official website using the same process as the Tokyo café.
- Check third-party services like Klook or Voyagin, though they may not always list Osaka reservations.
- Monitor for cancellations on the official site as your desired date approaches.
Tips for a Successful Booking
- Use Fiverr if you don’t want to risk missing out.
- Be ready exactly at 6:00 PM JST if booking directly.
- Have your details pre-entered for faster checkout.
- Try multiple devices to increase your chances.
- Consider alternative dates if your first choice is unavailable.
- Check for cancellations a few days before your visit.