"For the First Time" center: This is what Leumi Bank’s new service will look like

Leumi Bank announces the establishment of a unique service and information center: The "For the First Time" center. The goal is to allow customers to contact the experienced bankers of Leumi for explanations or to carry out actions they are performing for the first time and need assistance with – in any banking field. Whether it's providing a bank guarantee, transferring money abroad, opening a securities account, or any other banking matter – Leumi bankers will guide the customers step by step until the desired action is completed.

The new center, like the other service centers of the bank, will operate during extended hours: weekdays from 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM, and on Saturdays – from the end of Shabbat until 11:00 PM. The phone number for the center is 6711*. Additionally, customers who wish to do so can also send a message to bankers through the "Write to a Banker" service in the app, choosing the dedicated tab: "For the First Time Center." Meital Shiran-Harel (credit: ILAN BESOR)

Meital Shiran-Harel, Marketing Manager at Leumi Bank: "We are continuing in giant steps to lead the banking system in customer service. I am especially proud to lead the work on the new campaign, which also features the center manager along with our beloved presenter Gal Toren – and emphasizes that our service revolution is not stopping and will only grow stronger. I am committed to continuing to lead additional campaigns with my talented team that will promote winning service initiatives. There is much to look forward to."

Leumi Bank's "For the First Time" center is another step in the service revolution the bank has been leading in recent years. Among other things, the bank launched direct WhatsApp service to branch managers, allowing all customers to text directly with their personal branch manager; significantly expanded the operating hours of the telephone centers from 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM on weekdays, and on Saturdays from the end of Shabbat; committed to addressing all inquiries within a day; established the "CEO’s Task Force" to handle inquiries that remain unanswered within a day, and more.