Not just at Ben Gurion: A new duty-free shop is set to open here

With the return of international airlines to Israel and the resumption of flights from Haifa Airport, the Israel Airports Authority has published a tender for operating a duty-free shop, as the airport returns to international operations.

The shop, which will span an area of approximately 200 square meters, will offer passengers a wide variety of duty-free products, including perfumes, alcoholic beverages, electronics, tobacco, and more.

According to the terms of the tender published by the IAA, the concession for operating the shop will be for up to 4 years, with an option to extend the contract for up to 24 additional months. Among the eligible applicants for the tender are both Israeli and international retail chains with experience in cosmetics, electronics, and other retail sectors. The competition among bidders will be based on a percentage of the store's revenue.

According to the Israel Airports Authority data, the best-selling products in duty-free shops at Ben Gurion Airport are diverse and include perfumes, alcoholic beverages, and chocolates.

The product mix allowed for sale in the new shop to be established in Haifa will be determined based on demand and will include cosmetics, perfumes, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, tobacco products, electronics, mobile phones, electrical items, sports accessories, candies, and more.

In addition, similar to the duty-free shop at Ben Gurion Airport, customers will be able to leave their products at the airport and collect them upon their return to Israel.

Haifa Airport Returns to Full Operations

Haifa Airport is the oldest international airport in Israel and the third largest in the country. The airport was established by the British in 1934 and is located at the eastern entrance to the city of Haifa.

Recently, the Israel Airports Authority has significantly upgraded the airport, and it has returned to full operation, including flights to Eilat and international flights, which are on the rise. In the summer, seven daily international flights are expected to depart from Haifa.

The airport serves as the base for "Air Haifa," which operates 3 daily flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, one flight to Athens, Greece, and 2 flights to Ramon Airport. The company's fourth aircraft is expected to arrive in April 2025, and it plans to add more flights.

Additionally, flights are departing from the airport by helicopters to drilling rigs located outside Israel's territorial waters.