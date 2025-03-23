The end of paper boarding passes: Ryanair to allow boarding only through the app

The airline Ryanair, known for its low prices and massive number of passengers across Europe, announced that starting next November, all passengers will be required to use digital boarding passes only, via the company's official app, myRynair. This move aligns the company with a global trend of adopting digital technologies in the aviation industry, as part of its efforts to improve service and reduce its carbon footprint.

Currently, nearly 80% of the company's 200 million passengers use electronic tickets, and the complete transition to a digital format is expected to save millions of euros in printing costs and about 300 tons of paper per year. The company estimates that with the implementation of this move, the fee previously charged to passengers who checked in at the airport will also be almost entirely eliminated, as all passengers will be required to check in online in advance.

The new app offers several significant advantages to passengers: From now on, they will be able to book services directly to their seats during the flight, receive real-time updates on flight changes, receive suggestions for alternative flights in case of malfunctions, and consolidate all the necessary travel documents in one place, including flight tickets, gate information, delay updates, and even hotel bookings when needed.

"We aim to enhance the overall experience of our passengers," said Dara Brady, Ryanair's marketing director. "The move to a digital-only system aligns with global trends in areas such as sports events, concerts, and trains, where digital tickets have already become the standard."

Ryanair's move joins similar initiatives by other leading airlines. Companies such as easyJet and Wizz Air already use digital boarding passes for the most part, and the German airline Lufthansa is also considering a complete transition to digital tickets in the coming years. The process aims to improve the passenger experience and promote operational and environmental efficiency.

Ryanair's shift to full digital is part of a broader strategic plan for the company, which anticipates significant growth in passenger numbers and aims to reach 300 million passengers per year within a decade. With this shift, Ryanair will be able to streamline its operations significantly, while addressing environmental challenges and ensuring a faster and more convenient service for passengers. Those who will face difficulties with the new system are the ultra-Orthodox community, many of whom do not own smartphones that allow boarding via the app.